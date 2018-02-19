Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Fergie was roasted for her sultry rendition of the national anthem prior to the NBA All-Star Game


Sports Fergie was roasted for her sultry rendition of the national anthem prior to the NBA All-Star Game

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Fergie gave a memorable performance of the national anthem before the NBA All Star Game — and not in a good way.

Fergie play

Fergie

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

  • Fergie gave a sultry performance of the national anthem ahead of the NBA All-Star Game in one of the most bizarre renditions of the song you'll ever hear.
  • Fans eager for the game to begin after a drawn-out pre-game ceremony were quick to roast Fergie on Twitter for the performance.
  • Fergie's performance will not be remembered fondly among other great anthems that the NBA All-Star Game has produced.


Before the NBA All-Star Game tipped off on Sunday night, pop star Fergie was charged with singing the national anthem.

The performance from the Black Eyed Peas vocalis was... certainly a choice — with plenty of vocal ruffles and rolls that were met with some questioning eyes from the players on the court, rumblings and hisses from the crowd, and plenty of jokes on Twitter.

You can watch her performance below and judge for yourself.

In fairness, Fergie had the disadvantage of following an extended pre-game ceremony — not to mention the Barenaked Ladies' rendition of "O Canada." The broadcast was already a half hour in, and by that point fans were eager for the game to get started.

That said, there's no denying that Fergie's performance was unexpected to say the least, and Twitter was quick to get its jokes off.

The NBA All-Star Game has produced some of the greatest national anthem performances in history, most notably Marvin Gaye's rendition ahead of the 1983 ASG.

It's safe to say that this version will not end up as fondly remembered.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports 'I am more than an athlete': LeBron James responds to Laura...bullet
2 Sports This is the full schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics in...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports German 2-man bobsleigh team crashes through finish line and into first place
adam rippon
Sports Figure skating's culture encourages skaters to eat poorly to keep off weight, and it remains a big problem
Barcelona's Rivaldo (L) keeps the ball from Didier Deschamps of Chelsea in April 2000
Champions League Five classic Chelsea v Barcelona ties
Since Jupp Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti as Bayern Munich's head coach at the start of October 2017, the team have won 22 of 23 matches
Champions League Heynckes brings treble spirit to resurgent Bayern