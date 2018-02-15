Sports :  Skeleton riders have a habit of sporting some intense helmets — here are the best ones from Pyeongchang 2018

news

Skeleton is one of the most high-octane events at the Winter Olympics.

Starting with a dead sprint and a dive, athletes rocket down the mountain at speeds up to 90 miles per hour just inches from the ice as they chase Olympic glory.

But in addition to being some of the most death-defying action you can find in the sporting world, skeleton also features some of the coolest fashion you'll find this side of the figure skating rink.

Athletes adorn their helmets with jaw-dropping designs that celebrate their country, competitive spirit, and yes even their favorite movies, resulting in amazing images as they race towards the finish line.

Below you can take a look at some of the best helmets skeleton riders have brought to Pyeongchang 2018 thus far.

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana

Akwasi Frimpong is the only athlete representing Ghana at the 2018 Winter Olympics. His helmet depicts a rabbit escaping the clutches of a lion — a metaphor he has used to describe his life.

Kevin Boyer of Canada

Kevin Boyer is representing Canada in his first Olympics and has been attempting to raise funds to help support his Olympic journey through a crowd-funding campaign. He sports a helmet featuring a Haida-inspired beaver design.

Sungbin Yun of Korea

Sungbin Yun of South Korea is the favorite to win the men's skeleton event and bring home gold for the host nation. He's also a big fan of Iron Man — so much so that he's turn himself into a Tony Stark of sorts as he shoots down the ice.

Christopher Grotheer of Germany

Christopher Grotheer represents his home of Germany by proudly displaying the country's coat of arms — a black eagle — on his helmet.

Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada

Dave Greszczyszyn's helmet features a grizzly bear looking ready to attack — likely a play on a nickname of his.

Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania

Maria Marinela Mazilu's helmet ensures she always has her eyes on the track.

Jaclyn Narracott of Australia

Jaclyn Narracott sports the national colors of Australia — green and gold — as she speeds down her path.

Mirela Rahneva of Canada

Mirela Rahneva's helmet is the most touching in the Olympic field — a tribute to her mother, who passed away in June after a long battle with cancer.

Katie Uhlaender of the United States

Representing the United States, Katie Uhlaender has a bald eagle lead her path as she flies down to the bottom of the mountain.

Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan

Hiroatsu Takahashi has one of the most dazzling designs in all of skeleton.

Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy

This Skeletor looking helmet from Joseph Luke Cecchini is fitting of the competition.

Barrett Martineau of Canada

Canadian Barrett Martineau looks ferocious as he tears down the track.

Tomass Dukurs of Latvia

The blackout look of Tomass Dukurs from Latvia sports a complete blackout helmet — and looks like a super hero when he's off his sled.

