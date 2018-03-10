We tried biscuit breakfast sandwiches from major fast-food chains — and the winner is shockingly clear

news

The American breakfast biscuit sandwich renaissance is here, with more and more chains embracing the typically Southern breakfast meal.

Even national chains like McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King are offering them across the country.

We tried them all and found that Wendy's makes the absolute best, despite its limited breakfast menu.



American tastes are changing, and fast-food chains are trying to keep up with the trends.

The biscuit, a classic cornerstone of Southern American cuisine, has long been a regional option at restaurants like McDonald's, Wendy's, and others of the fast-food ilk.

But now the biscuit is being embraced across the US as an integral breakfast item, even being folded into the myriad breakfast sandwich options.

We tried biscuit sandwiches from major fast-food chains to see which makes the best biscuit breakfast for your on-the-go morning meal.

Burger King's bacon, sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit: a greasy, soggy, bland horror. The bacon is crispy, but the gelatinous square of sadness masquerading as an egg squelches any advances on the meat front.

Burger King's sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit: just as greasy, just as sad, but with the underwhelming and salty sausage patty sans bacon. The biscuit is thick and heavy, made all the more so by the viscous cheese.

McDonald's bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit: a tad soggy, but nowhere near the boggy marsh of Burger King's. The bacon is satisfyingly crispy — a rarity in fast-food breakfasts. But where is the real egg that makes the McMuffin so irresistible? Why must McDonald's use floppy egg squares for everything but the McMuffin?

McDonald's sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit: alas, if only this had the real McMuffin egg. The suspiciously quivering egg square sinks this sausage sandwich.

Chick-fil-A's bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit: Something isn't right here. The biscuit itself is fantastic — buttery and fluffy — but it overpowers the rest of the sandwich. The egg is simply too thin, the amount of bacon is lackluster, and the cheese has no chance. This sandwich is big on biscuit and not much else.

Chick-fil-A's sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit: much more balanced than its bacon counterpart. The sausage is savory and fatty, and it has a lingering peppery bite that's a step above the typical bland fast-food sausage patty. The biscuit manages to escape the fate of cheesy sogginess to which these sandwiches often succumb.

Chick-fil-A's chicken biscuit: a light, simple, humble breakfast sandwich. It's definitely the best of Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu (apart from my personal favorite, the tiny hash browns). Perhaps a touch of honey or jam would make for a delightful play of savory and sweet.

Carl's Jr.'s bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit: the biscuit itself is very fluffy and light, but incredibly salty. That doesn't bode well for a bacon sandwich, which is already going to be on the salty side — the biscuit pushes it over the edge.

Carl's Jr.'s sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit: the sausage is that kind of diner sausage — a rich, fatty, pork patty that’s charred and strangely comforting despite being formed in a suspiciously perfect circle. It's good! I'm partial to sausage sandwiches, but even putting that bias aside, it's a pretty good sandwich.

Carl's Jr.'s Monster biscuit: this biscuit is for the extremely hungry and extremely salt-deprived. I’m not gonna lie — it’s grossly good. Sausage, double the amount of bacon, two eggs, and two cheeses are all smushed into a biscuit.

Wendy's honey-butter chicken biscuit: Apparently, Wendy's anticipated my wish and added some slight sweetness to the classic chicken biscuit. While the chicken may not be as good as Chick-fil-A's, it's still decently juicy and crispy. Plus, the subtle touch of honey butter adds a sweetness that lightens the flavors of the sandwich.

Wendy's "Fresh Baked" bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit: a shockingly delicious underdog. Wendy's, whose past attempts at breakfast ended sunny-side down, makes a fantastic breakfast sandwich. The bacon is thick, albeit sparse, and the egg is blessedly real.

Wendy's "Fresh Baked" sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit: perhaps the best sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich I've had, excluding the untouchable McGriddle. A delicious, real fried egg sits beneath a savory and well-rounded sausage patty with rich cheese, all nestled inside an impressive biscuit.

For a lot of the same thing, these sandwiches are all pretty different in terms of quality. Amid the swampy sogginess of Burger King's biscuit and the honeyed sweetness of Wendy's chicken biscuit, I found Wendy's sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwich to be the all-around best. The biscuit is fluffy inside and almost seems freshly baked, and the real fried egg brings a quality and taste that far eclipses the competition.