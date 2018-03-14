Home > Business Insider > Tech >

A brief history of Stephen Hawking's time on planet Earth in one graphic


  Published:

Stephen Hawking died on March 14, 2018 — Pi Day and Albert Einstein's birthday. He pioneered new understandings of black holes and the universe.

Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York April 12, 2016. play

(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Stephen Hawking was a theoretical physicist who pioneered new understandings of black holes, the universe, and how much one person can achieve.

Hawking died early in the morning on March 14, 2018 — Pi Day and Albert Einstein's birthday.

In passing, he left behind an incredible legacy, especially as a person who struggled with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that confined him to a wheelchair for the vast majority of his life.

Though Hawking's life has filled many books and a feature-length film, we've summarized some of the most memorable and notable moments in the graphical timeline below.

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

Remembering Stephen Hawking:

