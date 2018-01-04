Home > Business Insider > Tech >

From Ghana to Silicon Valley

play

A rock star. An astronaut. A professional athlete. When you're a child, your career aspirations are the stuff dreams are made of.

The story is no different for the Chief Brand Officer of Uber Bozoma Saint John

Apparently she wanted to become a medical while growing up.

play

 

During an African initiative program in Accra,Boz explained that she always great score in science related subjected and people felt the medics was the right place for her.

She also stated that "my dad wanted me to go to graduate school because he was concerned that I wouldn't have anything to fall back on if my pop culture phase passed."

play

 

Bozoma "Boz" A. Saint John is the Chief Brand Officer at Uber. Until June 2017, she was a marketing executive at Apple Music after joining the company in its acquisition of Beats Music.

 

