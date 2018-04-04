Everything we know so far about Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' movie, which will be rated R

news

Quentin Tarantino wants to direct a "Star Trek" movie.

The catch? It has to be rated R.

J.J. Abrams is reportedly helping Tarantino find a writer and will be a producer.

Tarantino is also working on a screenplay himself.

The movie probably won't be made for while, since Tarantino is working on his next project, "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood," about the murder of Sharon Tate by the Manson Family.



Quentin Tarantino is planning to direct a "Star Trek" movie, and his only demand is that it be rated R.

Deadline reported in December 2017 that Tarantino pitched an R-rated "Star Trek" movie to Paramount. Days later, Deadline reported that the rumored project was moving forward at a rapid speed and that a screenwriter was already being selected.

J.J. Abrams, who has directed two "Star Trek" films, is helping Tarantino and will be a producer. The movie is unlikely to arrive for a few years, but a "Star Trek" movie from Tarantino — one of the most ambitious directors of all time — is an exciting concept, and we can't wait to see the finished product.

In April 2018, actor Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock in the franchise that started with Abrams, said there were three screenplays in development besides Tarantino's. At the time he was unsure if he would be in the movie, or if Tarantino would find a new cast.

Here's everything we know so far about Quentin Tarantino's "Star Trek" movie:

Tarantino approached Paramount with the idea.

According to Deadline, Tarantino approached Paramount about directing a "Star Trek" movie, Tarantino-style. This typically means blood, violence, cursing, witty dialogue, and a very long running time.

Tarantino worked with Miramax and The Weinstein Company on all his previous films, but he is working with other studios after the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein surfaced in October.

Tarantino will first direct a movie based on the Manson cult.

This means we're unlikely to see his "Star Trek" movie for at least a few years.

His project about the Manson cult has the working title of "Helter Skelter," and it will be released by Sony.

This would be Tarantino's first dive into a franchise — he usually writes and directs screenplays for original stories.

"Jackie Brown" (1997) was based on a novel, but every other movie he's made was an original screenplay.

But Tarantino wouldn't be entering the franchise world without any experience: He has directed episodes of "CSI" and "ER."

J.J. Abrams, who directed 2009's "Star Trek" and 2013's "Star Trek Into Darkness" starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, is producing.

According to Deadline, Tarantino approached Abrams about the idea. Abrams, who also directed "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," proposed assembling a team of writers, one of whom would be chosen to write the screenplay for Tarantino's "Star Trek" movie vision. Tarantino has already met with the writers, and the competition is heated.

The frontrunner to write the screenplay is apparently Mark L. Smith, who cowrote the screenplay for "The Revenant."

Deadline reports that Lindsey Beer, Drew Pearce, and Megan Amram are also in the running to write the screenplay.

Beer is credited as a writer on the coming "Godzilla vs. Kong."

Pearce's credits include "Iron Man 3" and the coming "Sherlock Holmes 3."

Amram, who has one of the greatest Twitter accounts of all time, is a writer on "The Good Place," "Silicon Valley," and formerly "Parks and Recreation."

Tarantino has demanded that his "Star Trek" movie be rated R.

Paramount and Abrams agreed to Tarantino's demand.

Most movies of this size stick with a PG-13 rating so more people can see it, since an R rating limits a lot of the audience. "Deadpool," which broke the record in 2016 as the most successful R-rated movie of all time, probably helped Tarantino convince Paramount and Abrams that this concept could work.

Patrick Stewart has always wanted to be in a Tarantino film, so there's a chance he could reprise his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the news of Tarantino's "Star Trek" voyage broke, Stewart said he'd love to return to the franchise if Tarantino were directing:

“One of my dreams is to work with Tarantino. I admire his work so much, and to be in a Tarantino film would give me so much satisfaction. So, if he is going to direct something to do with 'Star Trek' and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again and doing that for Mr. Tarantino, I would embrace it."

As of April 2018, Zachary Quinto said there were three scripts in development in addition to Tarantino's project.

Quinto told "Entertainment Tonight Canada" in April that he wasn't sure where the franchise was headed, but was looking forward to playing Spock again. This suggests that Quinto and the rest of the current franchise's cast, which includes Chris Pine and Zoe Saldana, could return for Tarantino's version.

But Quinto couldn't confirm anything, besides the fact that there are a few scripts in development for the fourth film in the franchise Abrams started in 2009.

“I feel like we are in a state of anticipation,” Quinto said. “All of us are really excited about the idea of working with Quentin on a Trek film, but I know Simon Pegg and Doug Jung are writing a script and there are another set of writers writing a script. So I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Quinto also mentioned that Tarantino's "Star Trek" project won’t be happening for some time since he's busy working on his next movie, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,” which is centered on the murder of Sharon Tate by the Manson Family.