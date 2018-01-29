Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The heart of Paris is underwater — and the images are a shocking reminder that the city is unprepared


Tech The heart of Paris is underwater — and the images are a shocking reminder that the city is unprepared

  • Published:

After weeks of heavy rain in France, the Seine breached its banks, flooding the heart of Paris. It's a reminder the city's not ready for catastrophe.

Image
Flood-protection plans could include building a fake lake and marshlands upstream from Paris that could take in 55 million cubic meters of water. play

Flood-protection plans could include building a fake lake and marshlands upstream from Paris that could take in 55 million cubic meters of water.

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Paris is known as ville lumière — city of lights.

But the French capital looks more like a city of water right now, as the Seine bulges out of its banks. The water is more than five times its normal level.

Rainfall totals in the Paris area have been double the average this winter. The French government said the Seine reached its crest Monday morning in Paris, with the Austerlitz station measuring the water at 5.85 meters (19.2 feet). But although the levels are now expected to descend, the process will be slow — the water is expected to remain above 5.5 meters (18 feet) until at least Wednesday morning. It could take parts of the city's core weeks to dry out.

The flooding started Tuesday, during Paris's annual spring fashion show, when the Seine started over-spilling its banks and gushing into neighboring streets.

Take a look at what's been happening since then:

The flooding, which extended to this man's home in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, just outside Paris, came after months of historically heavy rains.

The flooding, which extended to this man's home in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, just outside Paris, came after months of historically heavy rains. play

The flooding, which extended to this man's home in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, just outside Paris, came after months of historically heavy rains.

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

According to French paper Le Monde, this is Paris’s second-wettest winter on record since 1900.



From December 1, 2017, to January 21, 2018, Paris got more than 7 inches of rain — double the amount in a typical year.

From December 1, 2017, to January 21, 2018, Paris got more than 7 inches of rain — double the amount in a typical year. play

From December 1, 2017, to January 21, 2018, Paris got more than 7 inches of rain — double the amount in a typical year.

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

The high waters made work treacherous for this Paris fire-brigade diver, who was checking the mooring ropes of a peniche boat.



You can see how high the river is now (bottom image) in this comparison with August 2016 (top).

You can see how high the river is now (bottom image) in this comparison with August 2016 (top). play

You can see how high the river is now (bottom image) in this comparison with August 2016 (top).

(REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer)

The French government said it will take days, if not weeks, for water levels to recede back to normal levels (below five feet).



At the Louvre museum, which sits beside the river, the lower level of the department of Islamic Art is closed to the public until at least February 1.

At the Louvre museum, which sits beside the river, the lower level of the department of Islamic Art is closed to the public until at least February 1. play

At the Louvre museum, which sits beside the river, the lower level of the department of Islamic Art is closed to the public until at least February 1.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Source: Louvre.fr



People living in houseboats had no way to get to the shore. Fortunately, this man found an unconventional way to deliver supplies to a stranded friend.

People living in houseboats had no way to get to the shore. Fortunately, this man found an unconventional way to deliver supplies to a stranded friend. play

People living in houseboats had no way to get to the shore. Fortunately, this man found an unconventional way to deliver supplies to a stranded friend.

(REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer)


Flood watchers at the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimated the river rose an inch every hour last week.

Flood watchers at the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimated the river rose an inch every hour last week. play

Flood watchers at the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimated the river rose an inch every hour last week.

(REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer)

Source: OECD



The water is a reminder of another catastrophic flood that hit the region a century ago.

The water is a reminder of another catastrophic flood that hit the region a century ago. play

The water is a reminder of another catastrophic flood that hit the region a century ago.

(Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

The flood of 1910 drowned Parisian homes for months, and set off a rash of cases of typhoid and scarlet fever.



In 1910, the river crested nine feet higher than today's flood levels. Some think Paris is disastrously unprepared for another flood like that one.

The banks of river Seine are flooded in Paris, France, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. play

The banks of river Seine are flooded in Paris, France, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler)


Parisians refer to that event as "la grand crue," the great flood, when more than 14,000 buildings in the city were underwater for two months.

Parisians refer to that event as "la grand crue," the great flood, when more than 14,000 buildings in the city were underwater for two months. play

Parisians refer to that event as "la grand crue," the great flood, when more than 14,000 buildings in the city were underwater for two months.

(REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)


Fire-brigade divers are patrolling Paris' flooded river. The city's last big flood, in 2016, killed two people.

Fire-brigade divers are patrolling Paris' flooded river. The city's last big flood, in 2016, killed two people. play

Fire-brigade divers are patrolling Paris' flooded river. The city's last big flood, in 2016, killed two people.

(Reuters)

Source: The Guardian



It created about $1.24 billion worth of damage.

It created about $1.24 billion worth of damage. play

It created about $1.24 billion worth of damage.

(Reuters)

Source: OECD



This flood isn't quite as bad as the one in 2016 — flood levels crested about a foot lower this year, according to official records.

This flood isn't quite as bad as the one in 2016 — flood levels crested about a foot lower this year, according to official records. play

This flood isn't quite as bad as the one in 2016 — flood levels crested about a foot lower this year, according to official records.

(REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer)


People in Paris have recently started to complain that rats are popping out of the sewers and invading the city.

People in Paris have recently started to complain that rats are popping out of the sewers and invading the city. play

People in Paris have recently started to complain that rats are popping out of the sewers and invading the city.

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The Mayor of Paris asked the public on Facebook not to throw away any food that might tempt the rats in public cans.



Paris isn't the only place in the flood zone, though — Normandy is bracing for its own fallout, as the river waters head north toward the English Channel.

Paris isn't the only place in the flood zone, though — Normandy is bracing for its own fallout, as the river waters head north toward the English Channel. play

Paris isn't the only place in the flood zone, though — Normandy is bracing for its own fallout, as the river waters head north toward the English Channel.

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

It's not just the Seine that's causing trouble. This man in Esbly, a town east of Paris, is dealing with flooding from the Grand Morin river.



At least 242 French towns across the north and east of the country have suffered flood damage so far, the Associated Press reports.

At least 242 French towns across the north and east of the country have suffered flood damage so far, the Associated Press reports. play

At least 242 French towns across the north and east of the country have suffered flood damage so far, the Associated Press reports.

(Reuters/Christian Hartmann)

This woman had to be helped to safety by fire brigade divers after she went home to feed animals in a flooded area of Conde-Sainte-Libiaire, near Paris.



Since 2014, Paris has taken several steps to prepare for more big floods.

Since 2014, Paris has taken several steps to prepare for more big floods. play

Since 2014, Paris has taken several steps to prepare for more big floods.

(REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)


But many say that despite recent improvements, the city isn't ready for another big "hundred-year" flood like the one in 1910.

But many say that despite recent improvements, the city isn't ready for another big "hundred-year" flood like the one in 1910. play

But many say that despite recent improvements, the city isn't ready for another big "hundred-year" flood like the one in 1910.

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

A new report from the OECD out just days ago warns that the city needs to spend more to prepare for big floods on the horizon. The OECD says more needs to be done to protect the city's rails, water production plants, and parts of the electric grid.



Colombe Brossel, a deputy mayor of Paris, told The Washington Post that the city expects flooding to become more common as climate change continues warming the planet and triggering extreme events like droughts, wildfires, and storms.

Water rushes past Alma bridge by the Zouave statue which is used as a measuring instrument during floods in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. play

Water rushes past Alma bridge by the Zouave statue which is used as a measuring instrument during floods in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Source: The Washington Post



Officials say that in order be ready, they'll need to "reconquer" the Paris flood plains and get more vegetation into the concrete-packed city.

The Zouave statue watches as the Seine rises. play

The Zouave statue watches as the Seine rises.

(REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

"Flooding is a natural phenomenon; it becomes a catastrophe because we humans have put ourselves and our infrastructures in the wrong place,” Sebastien Maire, Paris’s chief resilience officer told the Guardian after the 2016 floods.



Flood-protection plans could include building a fake lake and marshlands upstream from Paris that could take in 55 million cubic meters of water.

Flood-protection plans could include building a fake lake and marshlands upstream from Paris that could take in 55 million cubic meters of water. play

Flood-protection plans could include building a fake lake and marshlands upstream from Paris that could take in 55 million cubic meters of water.

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

The plan costs an estimated $744.9 million dollars.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Here are all the winners of the 2018 Grammy Awardsbullet
2 Tech 'Blue Planet II' producers discovered life where we didn’t know...bullet
3 Tech How Ghanaian drivers may be cheating Uber and car ownersbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Hookworms
Tech A Canadian couple got infected by hookworm while walking on a beach — here's what to know about the parasites
Chart of the day
Tech In just two months, McDonald's logo appeared nearly one million times in non-sponsored posts on Instagram and Twitter
Memphis Meats
Tech One of the world's biggest meat companies just invested in a Bill Gates-backed startup that makes lab-grown meat
Prodeum wanted millions, but the scammers ended up raising just $11.
Tech A crypto startup that vanished and changed its website to the word ‘penis’ allegedly stole the identities of its team