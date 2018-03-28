news

Six students from Wesley Girls Senior High School will represent Ghana at the FIRST Global international robotics challenge to be held in Mexico City in August.

This was announced by STEMbees, a non-profit organisation in Ghana that seeks to empower Ghanaian girls in STEM(Science, engineering, technology and mathematics) and close the gender gap in that field.

Founded by friends Linda Ansong and Angela Koranteng, STEMbees in 2017 trained and sent six girls from Archbishop Porter’s Girls School to the inaugural edition of the competition where they were one of only six girls teams in a field of over 160.

The team, which built and presented a robot at the event met U.S First Lady Ivanka Trump, Ghana’s ambassador to the USA as well as the wife of Ghanaian politician, Dr. Paa Kwasi Nduom.

According to Linda Ansong, the 2018 version, to be held in Mexico is an opportunity to build on the work of last year’s team.

“Last year’s participation was difficult to put together but we managed with a bit of support. We are going to Mexico with the aim of improving on our achievements last year and also exposing these young women to what their potential is”.

FIRST Global invites one team from every nation to participate in an international robotics event that builds bridges between high school students with different backgrounds, languages, religions, and customs. By bringing these future STEM leaders together in an engaging and collaborative competition that drives home the importance, excitement, and applicability of STEM education, FIRST Global inspires students to learn the skills they will need to make the discoveries their parents and grandparents would consider miracles, impossibilities, or just plain science fiction.

Each participating team is required to raise $25,000 to enable it participate.