Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Wesley Girls High School to represent Ghana at FIRST Global robotics


FIRST Global Wesley Girls High School to represent Ghana at FIRST Global robotics competition

  • Published:

The six member team being put together by STEMbees will need $25,000 to participate

play

Six students from Wesley Girls Senior High School will represent Ghana at the FIRST Global international robotics challenge to be held in Mexico City in August.

This was announced by STEMbees, a non-profit organisation in Ghana that seeks to empower Ghanaian girls in STEM(Science, engineering, technology and mathematics) and close the gender gap in that field.

Founded by friends Linda Ansong and Angela Koranteng, STEMbees in 2017 trained and sent six girls from Archbishop Porter’s Girls School to the inaugural edition of the competition where they were one of only six girls teams in a field of over 160.

The team, which built and presented a robot at the event met U.S  First Lady Ivanka Trump, Ghana’s ambassador to the USA as well as the wife of Ghanaian politician, Dr. Paa Kwasi Nduom.

play Students of Archbishop Porter's Girls meeting US First Lady Ivanka Trump during 2017 FIRST Global event (White House)

 

According to Linda Ansong, the 2018 version, to be held in Mexico is an opportunity to build on the work of last year’s team.

Last year’s  participation was difficult to put together but we managed with a bit of support. We are going to Mexico with the aim of improving on our achievements last year and also exposing these young women to what their potential is”.

FIRST Global invites one team from every nation to participate in an international robotics event that builds bridges between high school students with different backgrounds, languages, religions, and customs. By bringing these future STEM leaders together in an engaging and collaborative competition that drives home the importance, excitement, and applicability of STEM education, FIRST Global inspires students to learn the skills they will need to make the discoveries their parents and grandparents would consider miracles, impossibilities, or just plain science fiction.

Each participating team is required to raise $25,000 to enable it participate.

play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Bill Gates reveals his 6 favorite books he read in the past yearbullet
2 Tech How Ghanaian drivers may be cheating Uber and car ownersbullet
3 Tech Archaeologists found an astonishing site in the Brazilian...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Elon Musk wants to colonise Mars.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (FB, AAPL)
Tim Cook
Tech An FBI official was worried that James Comey gave Congress 'inaccurate testimony' — and it sparked a huge probe into the locked San Bernardino iPhone (AAPL)
uber self driving volvo
Tech Uber is ending its self-driving car tests in California after the fatal crash
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Tech Apple’s new iPad is a total misfire that shows how out of touch the company is with schools and kids (AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT)