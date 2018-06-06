Home > Communities > Student >

2018 National Science and Maths Quiz launched


2018 NSMQ Competition 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz launched

The idea for the production of a science and mathematics quiz programme was not mooted at a national science fair or conference.

The 2018 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) has officially been launched in Accra with 135 second cycle institutions across the country to compete for the laurels.

This year's curtain-raiser is a novelty to have happened outside the University of Ghana, Legon, where the month-long popular television quiz competition will be staged.

Addressing the media at the launch of the Quiz competition, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, Managing Director of Primetime, organisers of the competition, said the 25th edition of the quiz is going to be unique as compared to last year's competition which saw Prempeh College in the Ashanti region won the 2017 contest after a late challenge from St. Thomas Aquinas.

She said Primetime would hold mentorship session which features various individuals excelling in the science and technology industry, as a means of exposing the participants to the career opportunities open to them as science students.

Kweku Mensa-Bonsu, Chairman of Primetime

Kweku Mensa-Bonsu, Chairman of Primetime

 

She implored the students to fully participate in all the activities and programmes that are tailor-made for them in unearthing their innate potentials.



In this year, contestants can substitute during a quiz competition.

According to Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, competing schools can change a contestant when the latter is tired or worn-out during the competition.

How it all began

It all began in early 1993, on the tennis court of the University of Ghana, Legon. Mr. Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu, Chairman of Primetime, was at the court to play tennis with his playmates, the late Professors Marian Ewurama Addy and Ebenezer Kweku Awotwe.

Mr. Mensa-Bonsu was curious as to why birds could stand on a live electric wire without getting electrocuted, but human beings could not do same.

Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, Managing Director of Primetime

Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, Managing Director of Primetime

 

Meanwhile, competing schools are expected to arrive at the University of Ghana, Legon from, June 6, 2018, for the start of the preliminary contests on Monday, June 11, 2018.

Sponsors

The 2018 edition was sponsored by the Ghana Education Service through the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and supported by GOIL, Prudential Life Insurance and Accra College of Medicine.

