3 Ghanaian girls gain admission into Harvard, Yale and MIT

Three Ghanaian teenage girls have gained admission into some of the top tertiary institutions in the United States of America (USA).

The 3 girls, who are in their teens are called Katia Maame Dufie Osei and Afia Sarpong Frimpong (both of Wesley Girls’ High School) and Isabelle Quaye (Ghana International School).

They all scored higher than 99 percent of all test takers on the SAT in the world.

17- year old Katia Osei is part of 1,962 students out of 42,749 applicants who have gained admission to Harvard University. She is one of the few Ghanaian female students to be admitted to Harvard University over the past decade on a full scholarship.

She was also admitted to two other Ivy League schools – Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Afia Sarpong has been admitted into Yale University also with a full scholarship this year. She was also admitted into Amherst College.

In a related development, Isabella Quaye made it to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which is well known for its engineering and technology training in the US. She also secured admission to the California Institute of Technology and Princeton University, which is among the eight Ivy-league schools.