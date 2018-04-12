Home > Communities > Student >

3 Ghanaian girls gain admission into Harvard, Yale and MIT


#GirlPower 3 Ghanaian girls gain admission into Harvard, Yale and MIT

The 3 girls, who are in their teens are called Katia Maame Dufie Osei and Afia Sarpong Frimpong (both of Wesley Girls’ High School) and Isabelle Quaye (Ghana International School).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three Ghanaian teenage girls have gained admission into some of the top tertiary institutions in the United States of America (USA).

The 3 girls, who are in their teens are called Katia Maame Dufie Osei and Afia Sarpong Frimpong (both of Wesley Girls’ High School) and Isabelle Quaye (Ghana International School).

They all scored higher than 99 percent of all test takers on the SAT in the world.

READ ALSO: 2 female UMAT students develop alcohol-detecting device

17- year old Katia Osei is part of 1,962 students out of 42,749 applicants who have gained admission to Harvard University. She is one of the few Ghanaian female students to be admitted to Harvard University over the past decade on a full scholarship.

She was also admitted to two other Ivy League schools – Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania.

READ ALSO: This 18-year-old Opoku Ware graduate gained admission to 8 top US universities

Meanwhile, Afia Sarpong has been admitted into Yale University also with a full scholarship this year. She was also admitted into Amherst College.

In a related development, Isabella Quaye made it to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which is well known for its engineering and technology training in the US. She also secured admission to the California Institute of Technology and Princeton University, which is among the eight Ivy-league schools.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Higher Education: This 18-year-old Opoku Ware graduate gained admission to 8 top US universities Higher Education This 18-year-old Opoku Ware graduate gained admission to 8 top US universities
Wa Poly Issues: Lecturers threaten to chase out Rector again if he returns Wa Poly Issues Lecturers threaten to chase out Rector again if he returns
#GirlPower: 2 female UMAT students develop alcohol-detecting device #GirlPower 2 female UMAT students develop alcohol-detecting device
2018 WASSCE: 10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCE 2018 WASSCE 10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCE
Capitation Grant: Orphanages in Ghana ask government to increase feeding grant Capitation Grant Orphanages in Ghana ask government to increase feeding grant
Ejisuman SHS Scandal: 8 Ejisuman SHS teachers found guilty of 'sexual harassment Ejisuman SHS Scandal 8 Ejisuman SHS teachers found guilty of 'sexual harassment

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
2 Higher Education This 18-year-old Opoku Ware graduate gained admission...bullet
3 2018 WASSCE 10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCEbullet
4 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
5 #GirlPower 2 female UMAT students develop alcohol-detecting devicebullet
6 2018 WASSCE 316,980 SHS candidates to write WASSCE 2018bullet
7 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana...bullet
8 Pulse List 10 girls schools with most hard-to-get ladiesbullet
9 WASSCE Results 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz...bullet
10 BECE Results Here's a simple way to check your BECE...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
3 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet
4 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet

Student

NAGRAT strike Gov’t releases Ghc40m for teachers’ arrears
Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
Industrial Action NAGRAT declares indefinite strike over unpaid arrears
WASSCE 2018 Don’t sack fee-owing, pregnant candidates – WAEC
Eeek! Akoto's pupils had never seen a computer before and had no idea that a mouse could be anything other than an animal until he drew them an example on his chalkboard
In Eastern Region Over 300 pupils use a computer for studies at Asuom Basic School