Accra Academy students host British High Commissioner

Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner has attended a special 'British Day' exhibition at Accra Academy, a prominent boys' secondary school in Accra.

The event which was designed to explore core British values, culture and principles, was hosted by the English department of the school. This was in collaboration with the British High Commission and the British Council.

One of the key features of the event was an exhibition created entirely by the students, showcasing personal items which reflect their individual association with the United kingdom.

Madame Caroline Ndifor, a representative of the British Council then facilitated a special discussion forum with the students on the resources available from the Council to help develop their awareness of the English language and culture. She also offered guidance on the international relevance of the IELTS English proficiency tests for students seeking further education abroad.

The main event of the day was an informal Q&A session between the British high commissioner and students. Questions from this very interesting session were varied, ranging from politics and diplomacy to Iain's love of Arsenal football club.

The underlining theme of the High Commissioner's message was about how young people can start contributing to a progressive and sustainable Ghana that is beyond aid.

Some of the students who spoke after the session noted that the friendly and informal approach of the High Commissioner and the resource persons encouraged them to also relax, learn and share.

In an interview, Kwame Anane-Crane, the organiser of the event said the day was the first in a series to bring 'interesting people of experience' to inspire and mentor students. He added that such interactions would only help to develop the emotional and social intelligence of the students in preparation for the demands of the 21st century.

Iain Walker, the British high commissioner also expressed how much he enjoyed meeting and sharing experiences with the students.

He was hopeful that the High Commission would support a rolling programme that takes him to other schools in the country.

The event was supported by Rev F. Garr, headmaster of the Academy and produced by madame Jemima Adipah of the English department.