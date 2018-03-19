Home > Communities > Student >

Accra Academy students host British High Commissioner


'British Day' Exhibition Accra Academy students host British High Commissioner

One of the key features of the event was an exhibition created entirely by the students, showcasing personal items which reflect their individual association with the United kingdom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner has attended a special 'British Day' exhibition at Accra Academy, a prominent boys' secondary school in Accra.

The event which was designed to explore core British values, culture and principles, was hosted by the English department of the school. This was in collaboration with the British High Commission and the British Council.

One of the key features of the event was an exhibition created entirely by the students, showcasing personal items which reflect their individual association with the United kingdom.

Madame Caroline Ndifor, a representative of the British Council then facilitated a special discussion forum with the students on the resources available from the Council to help develop their awareness of the English language and culture. She also offered guidance on the international relevance of the IELTS English proficiency tests for students seeking further education abroad.

play

 

READ MORE: 20 students collapse at St. Martins SHS

The main event of the day was an informal Q&A session between the British high commissioner and students. Questions from  this very interesting session were varied, ranging from politics and diplomacy to Iain's love of Arsenal football club.

The underlining theme of the High Commissioner's message was about how young people can start contributing to a progressive and sustainable Ghana that is beyond aid.

Some of the students who spoke after the session noted that the friendly and informal approach of the High Commissioner and the resource persons encouraged them to also relax, learn and share.

In an interview, Kwame Anane-Crane, the organiser of the event said the day was the first in a series to bring 'interesting people of experience' to inspire and mentor students. He added that such interactions would only help to develop the emotional and social intelligence of the students in preparation for the demands of the 21st century.

play

 

READ ALSO: Seven Great Princess Academy comes out top in 2017 BECE rankings

Iain Walker, the British high commissioner also expressed how much he enjoyed meeting and sharing experiences with the students.

He was hopeful that the High Commission would support a rolling programme that takes him to other schools in the country.

The event was supported by Rev F. Garr, headmaster of the Academy and produced by madame Jemima Adipah of the English department.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Central University not collapsing - VC dismisses reports Central University not collapsing - VC dismisses reports
Richard Appiah Akoto: Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore Richard Appiah Akoto Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing ovation in Singapore
Examination Malpractices: WAEC to use CCTVs, metal detectors to prevent cheating Examination Malpractices WAEC to use CCTVs, metal detectors to prevent cheating
In Eastern Region: This Junior High School in Yilo Krobo has shut down indefinitely In Eastern Region This Junior High School in Yilo Krobo has shut down indefinitely
Richard Akoto Appiah: Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos Richard Akoto Appiah Blackboard computer teacher heads to Microsoft summit after viral photos
In Swedru: Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS In Swedru Bedbugs invade SWESBUS SHS

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
2 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
3 Central University not collapsing - VC dismisses reportsbullet
4 #GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017bullet
5 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and...bullet
6 Richard Appiah Akoto Blackboard ICT teacher gets standing...bullet
7 WASSCE Results 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz...bullet
8 BECE Results Here's a simple way to check your BECE...bullet
9 Richard Akoto Appiah Blackboard computer teacher heads...bullet
10 Tertiary Education 5 of the most expensive...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet
3 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
4 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet

Student

In Central Region Students of Christ the King protest over encroachment
President of University of Ghana French Club
Compulsory Language SHS students urged to study French seriously
International Women’s Day Information about ACCA and gender diversity
Media Scrutiny Use print to tackle fake news – NMC Executive Secretary