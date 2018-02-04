Home > Communities > Student >

Africa has enough resources to finance education - Akufo-Addo


Global Partnership for Education Africa has enough resources to finance education - Akufo-Addo

The President, who was speaking at the  3rd International Conference on the “Replenishment of the Funds of the Global Partnership for Education”, observed that the continent suffers when donors change their policy direction.

play Akufo-Addo urges Africa to finance education from budget
President Nana Akufo-Addo is urging African leaders not to depend on foreign donors to finance the continent's education budget, saying Africa has enough resources to do so.

The President was however quick to add that his admonishing does not amount to turning his back international agencies and donors who have been supporting education on the continent.

He said: “We cannot depend on other people to finance the education on our continent.

"I am saying that not to turn my back or to be ungrateful to all these important or noble people who have committed themselves to helping, no.

"But, if we make our policy dependent on other people, when their policy changes, we will suffer. But, if we make the policy for ourselves, then it means that, at all times, we will be in control of our own destiny.”

Reiterating his belief that there is an abundance of resources on the continent to finance the development of Africa, President Akufo-Addo stated that the resources can be put to good use by eliminating corruption in public life; having more intelligent arrangements for those who want to exploit the resources on the continent; and preventing the flight of capital out of the Continent.

