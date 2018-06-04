Akufo-Addo wishes BECE candidates well

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished the 500,000 students who are sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) well.

In a tweet, the president reminded the candidate that they will enjoy free SHS if they gain admission into any public Senior High Schools in Ghana.

He also advised the candidate to avoid any exams malpractices since that could affect their future.

“I send best wishes to the 500,000 students sitting this year’s BECE. Avoid any form of examination malpractice, and, remember, Free SHS awaits you in September,” the tweet read.

This examination is both for certification and selection to Senior High Schools and Technical Institutions across the country.

Candidates in the third year of Junior High Schools approved by the Ghana Education Service are eligible to take part in this examination.

The examination ends on Friday, 8 June 2018.