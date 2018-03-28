Computer on the blackboard teacher's school gets computer lab

news

The Betenase M/A School in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region went viral due to their lack of an ICT laboratory. Microsoft Africa has come to their aid with some modern computers.

Their teacher, Owura Kwadwo went viral on social media as pictures of him drawing a computer on a blackboard to teach pupils surfaced.

It prompted a response from Camerounian entrepreneur Rebecca Enochong who asked technology giants Microsoft to help.

The help has finally arrived as Microsoft provided computers and has fully furnished the laboratory of the school.

Microsoft Africa responded saying "Supporting teachers to enable digital transformation in education is at the core of what we do. We will equip Owura Kwadwo with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on education.microsoft.com."

This was disclosed by the teacher, Owura Kwadwo on Facebook.

Check out the pictures