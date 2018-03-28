Home > Communities > Student >

Computer on the blackboard teacher's school gets computer lab


Pictures 'Computer on the blackboard' teacher's school gets an ICT lab from Microsoft

It prompted a response from Camerounian entrepreneur Rebecca Enochong who asked technology giants Microsoft to help.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Betenase M/A School in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region went viral due to their lack of an ICT laboratory. Microsoft Africa has come to their aid with some modern computers.

Their teacher, Owura Kwadwo went viral on social media as pictures of him drawing a computer on a blackboard to teach pupils surfaced.

It prompted a response from Camerounian entrepreneur Rebecca Enochong who asked technology giants Microsoft to help.

READ ALSO: Microsoft to equip man who teaches ICT on blackboard without a computer

The help has finally arrived as Microsoft provided computers and has fully furnished the laboratory of the school.

Microsoft Africa responded saying "Supporting teachers to enable digital transformation in education is at the core of what we do. We will equip Owura Kwadwo with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on education.microsoft.com."

This was disclosed by the teacher, Owura Kwadwo on Facebook.

Check out the pictures

play

play

play

play

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Embezzlement: KNUST's Africa Hall hit with Ghs 150, 000 corruption scandal Embezzlement KNUST's Africa Hall hit with Ghs 150, 000 corruption scandal
Sexual Abuse: Napo threatens to take a gun if a teacher abuses his daughter Sexual Abuse Napo threatens to take a gun if a teacher abuses his daughter
#NSMQ2018: Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQ #NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQ
NSMQ: Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann honoured by National Society of Black Engineers NSMQ Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann honoured by National Society of Black Engineers
Sexual Abuse: Stop having sex with your students – Judge warns male teachers Sexual Abuse Stop having sex with your students – Judge warns male teachers
UG Financial Crisis: It’s normal for salaries to delay at Legon – UTAG UG Financial Crisis It’s normal for salaries to delay at Legon – UTAG

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 #NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQbullet
2 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
3 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
4 Embezzlement KNUST's Africa Hall hit with Ghs 150, 000 corruption...bullet
5 NSMQ Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann honoured by National Society of...bullet
6 Sexual Abuse Stop having sex with your students – Judge warns...bullet
7 Sexual Abuse Napo threatens to take a gun if a teacher...bullet
8 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana...bullet
9 UG Financial Crisis It’s normal for salaries to delay at...bullet
10 Pulse List 10 girls schools with most hard-to-get ladiesbullet

Top Videos

1 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
2 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University...bullet
3 Unemployment Education Ministry assures unemployed graduate teachersbullet
4 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet
5 Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosionbullet
6 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male...bullet

Student

Financial Crisis No money to pay March salaries -UG tells staff
TVET Training Akufo-Addo to make Ghana world-class centre for skills development
Vice Chancellor of Central University; Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu
Central University Vice Chancellors says Central University is not collapsing
arrested-1.png
In Amasaman Teacher jailed 8 years for sodomy