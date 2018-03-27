Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann honoured by NSBE

news

The Society of Black Engineers has honoured the quiz mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz, Dr Elsie A. B. Effah Kaufmann.

Dr Effah Kaufmann was awarded at the 2018 Golden Torch Award for International Academic Leadership at the 44th Annual National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Conference on Saturday, March 24 in Pittsburgh, USA.

In a statement signed by the Director of Programs, NSBE Ghana Billy James Dega, said the award is given to a leader and a strong supporter of NSBE international who demonstrates excellence in support of academics on an international level and exhibits a commitment to the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields.

Responding after the announcement was made Dr Kaufmann said “I feel incredibly honoured. It is also gratifying to know that the activities in which I have been involved are appreciated and beneficial to so many people. I am grateful for the opportunity to make an impact.”

“This award signifies international recognition of my work. As I go round Ghana interacting with students at different levels and their teachers, I will showcase the award as confirmation that it is possible for our people to also be beacons of excellence, brightening their own corner, but the light they generate can transcend far beyond their imaginations. It is an encouragement to strive for excellence wherever one finds himself or herself.”

Dr Kaufmann, whose work is being recognized by the National Society of Black Engineers worldwide, is the first female recipient of the International Leadership Award.

However, this is not the first time a Ghanaian has received recognition from the worldwide fraternity of engineers.

In 2013, Prof. Samuel Yeboah Mensah, the then Dean of the School of Physical Sciences, University of Cape Coast, was adjudged the first male African recipient of the distinguished Academic Excellence Leadership Award for his massive contribution to science especially in the area of engineering by the National Society of Black Engineers at the 39th Convention in Indiana.

In 2014, Ing. Prof. Innocent Kofi Ampadu; Immediate past Provost, College of Engineering, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is the 2nd African to receive that same award.

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann is a Senior Lecturer and founding Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Ghana. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE), a Master of Science in Engineering (MSE) and a PhD in Bioengineering, all from the University of Pennsylvania, USA.

After her graduate studies, Dr Kaufmann received her postdoctoral training at Rutgers University before joining the University of Ghana in 2001.

Dr Kaufmann's teaching and research focus on Tissue Engineering, Biomaterials and Application of Biomedical Engineering concepts to the solution of problems in the Ghanaian context. She was the recipient of the University of Ghana’s Best Teacher Award for the Sciences in 2009. She is also keenly interested in Science education at all levels and has been the Host/ Quiz Mistress of the Ghana National Science & Mathematics Quiz TV Program since 2006. Dr Effah Kaufmann is the 2017 Impact Africa Summit Laureate for Education in Ghana. The award recognizes her “exceptional and continuous contribution to science education in Ghana and for being a role model and inspiration to many young girls”.

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) was founded in 1975. It is arguably the largest student-run organizations in the world, with core activities centred on improving the recruitment and retention of Black and other minority engineers, in both academia and industry.

Ghana was the first among other African countries to establish an NSBE chapter in August 1998 and has provided opportunities for personal and professional success of its members and since then remains unmatched by any other organization to date.

NSBE's mission is to increase the number of culturally responsible Black engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community. The program was aimed at promoting women and girls in science, technology and engineering.