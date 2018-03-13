Home > Communities > Student >

Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017


#GirlPower Meet the Holy Child student who topped WASSCE 2017

The 3 winners of WASSCE 2017 are Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland and Audrey Emefa Awuttey, both former students of Holy Child Senior High School and Rachel Amaning Kwarteng, a former student of Aburi Girls.

Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, Rachel Kwarteng and Audrey Awuttey gained admission to UG Medical School
Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, Rachel Kwarteng and Audrey Awuttey gained admission to UG Medical School
Three female students from Ghana have been adjourned the top performers of the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The 3 emerged the Overall Best Student, the first runner-up and the second runner-up of the 2017 WASSCE.

They 3 won out of a total number of 1,880,666 candidates form all the five WAEC member countries.

The 3 winners are Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland and Audrey Emefa Awuttey, both former students of Holy Child Senior High School, were the Overall Best and first runner-up the 2017 WASSCE respectively.

Rachel Amaning Kwarteng, a former student of Aburi Girls, was the second runner-up.

This is the sixth successive year Ghana is picking the award of the Overall Best candidates in the WASSCE

Two of the winners have also participated the prestigious National Science Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

On the Facebook wall of the NSMQ, it stated that “we always enjoy sharing in the successes of our former contestants. Congratulations to these two amazing young ladies for this accomplishment! Well done ladies. The sky is definitely not your limit!”

All the three best students are currently students at the University of Ghana Medical School.

Winning Prizes

Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland who is the Overall Best WASSCE 2017 student wins $8,000 as prize money, a full scholarship from Universal Merchant Bank, and a laptop.

play

 

The first runner-up Audrey Emefa Awuttey gets $600 as prize money from WAEC, GH¢15,000 from Bond Financial Services, and two laptops.

Meanwhile, Rachel Amaning Kwarteng who is the second runner-up won $500 from WAEC, GH¢5,000 from First Banc, and a laptop.

play

 

All three, who were also tops in the Ghanaian contest, will be entitled to one year of free medical care.

Subject winners

For the specific programmes category, Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland was the best General Science student. Hazel Asantewaa Kissi-Dankwa of Aburi Girl was the best Business student while Chris Delanyo Yao Ackotia of Achimota School was the best General Arts student.

