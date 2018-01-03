Home > Communities > Student >

Free SHS :  Forget Free SHS Critics, we support you – Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo


Reverend Father Andrew Campbell play

Reverend Father Andrew Campbell
The Parish Priest of the Christ the King Church, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ignore critics of the Free SHS policy.

He made this admonishment when he led the entire Council of his Parish to pay a courtesy call on the President at the Flagstaff House.

He explained that the NPP government’s decision to implement the Free SHS policy is a good move and is particularly welcomed by the church which has been at the forefront of helping to get Ghanaian Children educated.

“As people involved in providing support to several needy children to get education, we are well placed to assess the impact of such a transformative policy on most families in Ghana and also offer some comment.”

“Please do not be disillusioned by your critics and the implementation difficulties you will encounter.  You are on the right path and you do have our full support,” Father Campbell added.

Father Campbell mentioned that his parish intends to make the upgrade of the Christ the King International School its 70th anniversary celebration project.

He appealed to the President to support them to make their planned project a success.

The President expressed his appreciation to Father Campbell and his council for the courtesy call.

He assured the leadership of the Christ the King church that all their requests for support will be considered by his government.

