Manya Krobo SHS :  GES hasn’t approved GH¢75 charge for nose masks – GES Council Chair


The Chairman of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Council, Michael Nsowah, said even though the GES is aware of the directive, they have asked the school authorities not to implement its content.

  • Published:
The Chairman of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Council, Michael Nsowah, has said that they did not approve for students of Manya Krobo SHS to be levied GHC75 each for the purchase of gloves and nose masks.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Nsowah said that even though the GES is aware of the directive, they have asked them not to implement its content.

“I checked with the Deputy Director General at GES and he told me yes, that they are aware of that letter, but that letter was signed more than a year ago by the former Director General at a time when we didn’t have any indication of the outbreak of meningitis. Therefore he warned them not to implement that letter.”

READ ALSO: Teacher union hints of strike action over GH¢50m arrears

“They are aware, they came to discuss it and he told them they cannot implement that letter because that letter has expired. So it has come as a surprise to them when I called to find out this development. I do not know why the headmaster will do that, maybe they would have to call the headmaster to explain why he wants to charge the students, when we don’t have any directive or any indication from the Ministry of Health that because of the seriousness of meningitis, students should wear masks,” he added.

His response comes after a newsletter signed by the headmaster of the school asked that students pay GHC75 for nose masks and gloves to help prevent meningitis and other public health-related issues.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo hints of free university education

The newsletter addressed to parents and guardians of the school said the GES has approved the levy following the deaths of students in various schools across the country from meningitis.

However, Nsowah said the GES had ordered that it should not be implemented.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

