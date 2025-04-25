Dr. Angela Dwamena named finalist in MTN Heroes of Change 2025 for transformative work in empowering women and children

Dr. Angela Dwamena, founder of The Ark Foundation, has been named one of the top 10 finalists for the 7th edition of the MTN Heroes of Change, a program that shines a spotlight on Ghanaians making a real difference in their communities. Dr. Dwamena’s recognition comes in the Economic Empowerment category, honoring her decades-long commitment to supporting women and children who have survived abuse.

For over 25 years, Dr. Dwamena has worked tirelessly to defend the rights of vulnerable people. Through The Ark Foundation, she established Ghana’s first crisis center and safe shelter for survivors of gender-based violence, offering emergency refuge, counseling, legal help, and medical care. Her foundation has provided shelter to more than 500 women and children, educational support to over 1,000 children, and reached thousands more through counseling and legal services.

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Dwamena shared, “As a child, I sensed the inequalities women faced—even in my own home. That awareness only deepened as I pursued legal studies. It became clear that I was called to stand up for abused women and children who often suffer in silence. This recognition by MTN Heroes of Change affirms that our work is making a difference.”

Beyond direct support, Dr. Dwamena is a passionate advocate for policy change. She has been active in campaigns against domestic violence, female genital mutilation, and violations of child rights, and her team regularly runs community programs to educate and shift mindsets for lasting change.