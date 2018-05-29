Home > Communities > Student >

Gov’t has spent over ¢480m on Free SHS so far - Education Ministry


The government has spent a total of GH¢ 484million as of May 23, on the free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

In a statement signed by the Ministry’s Head of Public Relations Unit, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, he said the investment was to ensure the smooth running and implementation of the programme.

He added that the Ministry of Education was providing all the necessary logistics needed for the smooth implementation of the free SHS programme and other important initiatives geared towards fostering quality education.

He also added that the government has provided 40,000 mono desks, 13,145 bunk beds and 4,335 mattresses for SHSs across the country. The government provided these things to close the gap of infrastructural needs in the second cycle institutions.

“Total fees payable by government for every Day Student enrolled under free SHS is GH¢ 648.47 and for Boarders GH¢ 1,004.27."

“These amounts have been duly taken care of by government for all the students under the programme,” it said.

Below is a breakdown of the payments:

1. Buffer - 151,762,918.99

2. Other Payments - 147,735,945.13

2. Core Textbooks - 85,156,982.72

4. Teacher's Notebook - 5,881,806.00

5. Exercise Books - 5,561,802.90

6. Supplementary Reader - 10,057,510.00

7. P.E. Kits - 9,632,846.55

8. Furniture - 65 million

9. Uniforms, Cloths & House Dress - 48,864,908.36

10. Meals 5,015,464.90

