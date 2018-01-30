Home > Communities > Student >

How to find admission and study abroad made easy


Education Ghanaians can now study abroad easily - here's how

The educational portal will also lead to the real transformation in the way Ghana students are recruited by international institutions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Worldwide International Group has launched an educational app, Findadmission.com to aid in the mobility of students and to match them to respective Universities abroad.

At the launch held at the SRC Union building of the University of Ghana, Legon, the managers of Findadmission.com took the media through the various processes involved in using the newly launched educational portal.

READ ALSO: GES begins probe into 'sex for fees' at Ejisuman SHS

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Worldview International – Mr. Edward Folabi gave the overall overview of Findadmission.com.

According to him, Findadmission.com is the first of its kind in Africa is a dynamic and innovative system which will remove the hassle of finding a place in universities abroad for students in Ghana.

"The accelerating use of technology represents a fundamental change in how businesses are conducted in today’s world. We have seen the likes of UBER changing transportation industry; Airbnb has significantly reduced the numbers of people staying in hotels, while the social media revolutionise our today’s communication world, but the question is whether technology has changed the way student apply to institutions abroad because this tends to be dominated by so called recruitment agent, who charge student consultancy fee and visa counselling fee. It doesn’t make sense for student to pay for getting admission when this can done at the leisure of their house and at no cost to them and their parents," he said.

The educational portal will also lead to the real transformation in the way Ghana students are recruited by international institutions, hence, eliminating middlemen to save a substantial amount of money paid to middlemen in the recruitment process for students looking to study in a university or a college abroad.

Findadmission aims at becoming the leading facilitator of recruitment in education abroad by providing support to young people making choices after their GCSEs, high school as well as those looking to apply for postgraduate courses abroad without the need to pay.

READ ALSO: Seven Great Princess Academy comes out top in 2017 BECE rankings

The Business Development Manager of Worldview International, Mr. Shadrach Otchere explained the processes involved in using the portal by applicants.

He outlined the following steps:

  1. Go to findadmission.com

  2. Click on Sign Up for Free

  3. Enter your email address for verification

  4. Fill your biodata

  5. Create password

  6. Select an institution

  7. Set your budget

He added that, once the form is filled correctly, the portal automatically matches the applicant to the right institution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Upper West Region: Eremong SHS closed down following riots by students Upper West Region Eremong SHS closed down following riots by students
Voodooism: Man beaten by mob for turning human into a goat Voodooism Man beaten by mob for turning human into a goat
Investigations: GES begins probe into 'sex for fees' at Ejisuman SHS Investigations GES begins probe into 'sex for fees' at Ejisuman SHS
Sex for Fees: We have sex with teachers to pay our fees - Ejisuman SHS student Sex for Fees We have sex with teachers to pay our fees - Ejisuman SHS student
Photos: Kitchen stool trends on social media following Breman Eduman sex tape Photos Kitchen stool trends on social media following Breman Eduman sex tape
Eduman Sex Tape: Stop sharing leaked video – Police warns general public Eduman Sex Tape Stop sharing leaked video – Police warns general public

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 Upper West Region Eremong SHS closed down following riots by studentsbullet
2 Eduman Sex Tape Headmaster of Breman Eduman Basic School dismissedbullet
3 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and their feesbullet
4 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
5 Sex for Fees We have sex with teachers to pay our fees -...bullet
6 Ghana Law School 797 failed law students threaten court actionbullet
7 Teachers Posting GES releases postings for newly trained...bullet
8 KNUST [CHECK HERE] KNUST releases 2017/2018 admission listbullet
9 Education Ghanaians can now study abroad easily - here's howbullet
10 University of Cape Coast UCC releases 2017/2018...bullet

Related Articles

Upper West Region Eremong SHS closed down following riots by students
Voodooism Man beaten by mob for turning human into a goat
Investigations GES begins probe into 'sex for fees' at Ejisuman SHS
Sex for Fees We have sex with teachers to pay our fees - Ejisuman SHS student
Photos Kitchen stool trends on social media following Breman Eduman sex tape
Eduman Sex Tape Stop sharing leaked video – Police warns general public
Eduman Sex Tape Headmaster of Breman Eduman Basic School dismissed
In Ashanti Region 4 students of Gyaama Pensan SHS injured in demo against headmaster
Caleb University Varsity spends N19m on scholarship - Vice-Chancellor

Top Videos

1 Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’bullet
2 Watch Best WASSCE graduate denied admission to study Medicine at KNUSTbullet
3 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University...bullet
4 Outrageous Brawl Female teachers exchange blows over male counterpartbullet
5 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet

Student

In Ashanti Region 4 students of Gyaama Pensan SHS injured in demo against headmaster
Caleb University, Imota, Lagos
Caleb University Varsity spends N19m on scholarship - Vice-Chancellor
The entrance of Kumasi Academy SHS
Kumasi Academy Police arrest 4 over missing KUMACA guns
ff.PNG
2017 BECE Seven Great Princess Academy comes out top in 2017 BECE rankings