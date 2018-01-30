How to find admission and study abroad made easy

news

Worldwide International Group has launched an educational app, Findadmission.com to aid in the mobility of students and to match them to respective Universities abroad.

At the launch held at the SRC Union building of the University of Ghana, Legon, the managers of Findadmission.com took the media through the various processes involved in using the newly launched educational portal.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Worldview International – Mr. Edward Folabi gave the overall overview of Findadmission.com.

According to him, Findadmission.com is the first of its kind in Africa is a dynamic and innovative system which will remove the hassle of finding a place in universities abroad for students in Ghana.

"The accelerating use of technology represents a fundamental change in how businesses are conducted in today’s world. We have seen the likes of UBER changing transportation industry; Airbnb has significantly reduced the numbers of people staying in hotels, while the social media revolutionise our today’s communication world, but the question is whether technology has changed the way student apply to institutions abroad because this tends to be dominated by so called recruitment agent, who charge student consultancy fee and visa counselling fee. It doesn’t make sense for student to pay for getting admission when this can done at the leisure of their house and at no cost to them and their parents," he said.

The educational portal will also lead to the real transformation in the way Ghana students are recruited by international institutions, hence, eliminating middlemen to save a substantial amount of money paid to middlemen in the recruitment process for students looking to study in a university or a college abroad.

Findadmission aims at becoming the leading facilitator of recruitment in education abroad by providing support to young people making choices after their GCSEs, high school as well as those looking to apply for postgraduate courses abroad without the need to pay.

The Business Development Manager of Worldview International, Mr. Shadrach Otchere explained the processes involved in using the portal by applicants.

He outlined the following steps:

Go to findadmission.com Click on Sign Up for Free Enter your email address for verification Fill your biodata Create password Select an institution Set your budget

He added that, once the form is filled correctly, the portal automatically matches the applicant to the right institution.