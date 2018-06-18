Pulse.com.gh logo
KNUST SHS thrashes Ada, Sunyani SHS in NSMQ one-eighth stage


KNUST SHS recorded 40 points to eliminate its opponent Sunyani SHS and Ada SHS out of the competition who recorded 39 and 38 respectively.

play
KNUST Senior High School (SHS) after having a poor start smashed their opponent in the one-eighth stage of the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Their opponents gave them a head on but was no match for them to clinch the title for today's NSMQ competition.

play

 

Defending champions, Prempeh College will begin their defence on Wednesday, June 27 when they face Saviour SHS and St Francis Xavier Junior Seminary, who apparently beat former winners Pope John's SHS in the preliminary round.

But POJOBA’s third-place ranking on the losers’ log qualified them to the next round.

play

End of contest:

KNUST SHS: 40 pts
Sunyani SHS: 39 pts
Ada SHS: 38 pts

End of round 4:

Ada SHS: 38 pts
Sunyani SHS: 36 pts
KNUST SHS: 30 pts

End of Round 3:

Sunyani SHS: 10 pts
Ada SHS: 05 pts
KNUST SHS: 05 pts

End of Round 2:

Ada SHS: 17 pts
Sunyani SHS: 16 pts
KNUST SHS: 15 pts

End of round 1:

Sunyani SHS: 13 pts
Ada SHS: 12 pts
KNUST SHS: 11 pts

