KNUST SHS thrashes Ada, Sunyani SHS in NSMQ one-eighth stage

KNUST SHS recorded 40 points to eliminate its opponent Sunyani SHS and Ada SHS out of the competition who recorded 39 and 38 respectively.
Their opponents gave them a head on but was no match for them to clinch the title for today's NSMQ competition.
End of contest:
KNUST SHS: 40 pts
Sunyani SHS: 39 pts
Ada SHS: 38 pts
End of round 4:
Ada SHS: 38 pts
Sunyani SHS: 36 pts
KNUST SHS: 30 pts
End of Round 3:
Sunyani SHS: 10 pts
Ada SHS: 05 pts
KNUST SHS: 05 pts
End of Round 2:
Ada SHS: 17 pts
Sunyani SHS: 16 pts
KNUST SHS: 15 pts
End of round 1:
Sunyani SHS: 13 pts
Ada SHS: 12 pts
KNUST SHS: 11 pts