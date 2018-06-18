KNUST SHS thrashes Ada, Sunyani SHS in NSMQ one-eighth stage

news

KNUST Senior High School (SHS) after having a poor start smashed their opponent in the one-eighth stage of the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Their opponents gave them a head on but was no match for them to clinch the title for today's NSMQ competition.

They recorded 40 points to eliminate their opponent Sunyani SHS and Ada SHS out of the competition who recorded 39 and 38 respectively.

Defending champions, Prempeh College will begin their defence on Wednesday, June 27 when they face Saviour SHS and St Francis Xavier Junior Seminary, who apparently beat former winners Pope John's SHS in the preliminary round.

But POJOBA’s third-place ranking on the losers’ log qualified them to the next round.

End of contest:

KNUST SHS: 40 pts

Sunyani SHS: 39 pts

Ada SHS: 38 pts

End of round 4:

Ada SHS: 38 pts

Sunyani SHS: 36 pts

KNUST SHS: 30 pts

End of Round 3:

Sunyani SHS: 10 pts

Ada SHS: 05 pts

KNUST SHS: 05 pts

End of Round 2:

Ada SHS: 17 pts

Sunyani SHS: 16 pts

KNUST SHS: 15 pts

End of round 1:

Sunyani SHS: 13 pts

Ada SHS: 12 pts

KNUST SHS: 11 pts