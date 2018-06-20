Pulse.com.gh logo
St. Louis SHS buries Kumasi High School and Armed Forces SHTS alive


Kumasi High School tipped to win this year's competition lost to the winners by only 3 points.

  • Published:
St. Louis SHS contestants play

St. Louis SHS contestants
St. Louis managed to overtake Kumasi High, after a head on in the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Lord will be our strength paid off after they battled their way to the next stage of the competition with 43 points.

READ MORE: Ghana National College triumphant over Swedru and St. Mary's Sem SHS

Kumasi High School contestants play

Kumasi High School contestants

 

"We've been preparing for this and we will surely win," contestants from Kumasi High school said.

They lost their bragging right scoring only 40 points.

Armed Forces SHTS scoring 21 points was not even close to the victors.  

End of contest:

St. Louis SHS: 43 pts
Kumasi High School: 40 pts
Armed Forces SHTS: 21 pts

End of round 4:

Kumasi High School: 37 pts
St. Louis SHS: 37 pts
Armed Forces SHTS: 18 pts

Armed Forces SHTS contestants play

Armed Forces SHTS contestants

 

End of round 3:

Kumasi High School: 04 pts
St. Louis SHS: 03 pts
Armed Forces SHTS: 03 pts

End of round 2:

St. Louis SHS: 27 pts
Kumasi High School: 20 pts
Armed Forces SHTS: 08 pts

End of round 1:

Kumasi High School: 16 pts
St. Louis SHS: 14 pts
Armed Forces SHTS: 08 pts

