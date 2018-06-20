Kumasi High School tipped to win this year's competition lost to the winners by only 3 points.
The Lord will be our strength paid off after they battled their way to the next stage of the competition with 43 points.
"We've been preparing for this and we will surely win," contestants from Kumasi High school said.
Armed Forces SHTS scoring 21 points was not even close to the victors.
End of contest:
St. Louis SHS: 43 pts
Kumasi High School: 40 pts
Armed Forces SHTS: 21 pts
End of round 4:
Kumasi High School: 37 pts
St. Louis SHS: 37 pts
Armed Forces SHTS: 18 pts
End of round 3:
Kumasi High School: 04 pts
St. Louis SHS: 03 pts
Armed Forces SHTS: 03 pts
End of round 2:
St. Louis SHS: 27 pts
Kumasi High School: 20 pts
Armed Forces SHTS: 08 pts
End of round 1:
Kumasi High School: 16 pts
St. Louis SHS: 14 pts
Armed Forces SHTS: 08 pts