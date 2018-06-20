news

St. Louis managed to overtake Kumasi High, after a head on in the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Lord will be our strength paid off after they battled their way to the next stage of the competition with 43 points.

Kumasi High School tipped to win this year's competition lost to the winners by only 3 points.

"We've been preparing for this and we will surely win," contestants from Kumasi High school said.

They lost their bragging right scoring only 40 points.

Armed Forces SHTS scoring 21 points was not even close to the victors.

End of contest:

St. Louis SHS: 43 pts

Kumasi High School: 40 pts

Armed Forces SHTS: 21 pts

End of round 4:

Kumasi High School: 37 pts

St. Louis SHS: 37 pts

Armed Forces SHTS: 18 pts

End of round 3:

Kumasi High School: 04 pts

St. Louis SHS: 03 pts

Armed Forces SHTS: 03 pts

End of round 2:

St. Louis SHS: 27 pts

Kumasi High School: 20 pts

Armed Forces SHTS: 08 pts

End of round 1:

Kumasi High School: 16 pts

St. Louis SHS: 14 pts

Armed Forces SHTS: 08 pts