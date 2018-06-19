Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana National College triumphant over Swedru and St. Mary's Sem SHS


#2018NSMQ Ghana National College triumphant over Swedru and St. Mary's Sem SHS

Swedru fought well but not good enough to defeat the winners of the day.

  • Published:
Ghana National College contestants play

Ghana National College contestants
Ghana National beats its opponent to advance to the quarterfinal stage with 57 points of the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Swedru fought well but not good enough to defeat the winners of the day. They scored 43 points finishing as second best in the competition.

St. Mary’s Seminary couldn’t keep up with the pace of its opponent scored 28 points.

Ghana National College joins Presbyterian Boys’, Legon, Mfantsipim School and KNUST SHS who have qualified in the first quarterfinal contest.

READ MORE: Presec-Legon, Mfantsipim, KNUST SHS to lock horns in NSMQ quarterfinals

The trio put up a sterling performance to win their respective one-eighth contest to progress to the next stage of the NSMQ2018.

Swedru SHS contestants play

Swedru SHS contestants

 

End of Contest:

Ghana National College: 57 pts
Swedru SHS: 43 pts
St. Mary's Sem. SHS, Lolobi: 28 pts

End of round 4:

Ghana National College: 54 pts
Swedru SHS: 37 pts
St. Mary's Sem. SHS, Lolobi: 25 pts

End of round 3::

Swedru SHS: 07 pts
Ghana National College: 06 pts
St. Mary's Sem. SHS, Lolobi: 04 pts

St. Mary's Sem SHS NSMQ contestants play

St. Mary's Sem SHS NSMQ contestants

 

End of round 2:

Ghana National College: 35 pts
Swedru SHS: 20 pts
St. Mary's Sem. SHS, Lolobi: 11 pts

End of round 1:

Ghana National College: 19 pts
Swedru SHS: 16 pts
St. Mary's Sem. SHS, Lolobi: 12 pts

