Ghana National beats its opponent to advance to the quarterfinal stage with 57 points of the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Swedru fought well but not good enough to defeat the winners of the day. They scored 43 points finishing as second best in the competition.

St. Mary’s Seminary couldn’t keep up with the pace of its opponent scored 28 points.

Ghana National College joins Presbyterian Boys’, Legon, Mfantsipim School and KNUST SHS who have qualified in the first quarterfinal contest.

The trio put up a sterling performance to win their respective one-eighth contest to progress to the next stage of the NSMQ2018.

End of Contest:

Ghana National College: 57 pts

Swedru SHS: 43 pts

St. Mary's Sem. SHS, Lolobi: 28 pts

End of round 4:

Ghana National College: 54 pts

Swedru SHS: 37 pts

St. Mary's Sem. SHS, Lolobi: 25 pts

End of round 3::

Swedru SHS: 07 pts

Ghana National College: 06 pts

St. Mary's Sem. SHS, Lolobi: 04 pts

End of round 2:

Ghana National College: 35 pts

Swedru SHS: 20 pts

St. Mary's Sem. SHS, Lolobi: 11 pts

End of round 1:

Ghana National College: 19 pts

Swedru SHS: 16 pts

St. Mary's Sem. SHS, Lolobi: 12 pts