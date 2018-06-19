news

The 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is getting keener and interesting by the day as the top schools fight for supremacy and the bragging rights as champions of science and mathematics in Ghana.

Presbyterian Boys’, Legon will clash with arch rivals, Mfantsipim School and KNUST SHS in the first quarterfinal contest on Thursday, June 28, 2018. This contest is regarded as one between the Greater Accra, Central and Ashanti Regions of Ghana.

The trio put up a sterling performance to win their respective one-eighth contest to progress to the next stage of the NSMQ2018.

KNUST SHS sealed their qualification just by a point ahead of their closest contender in a nerve-wracking one-eighth competition.

In 2016, they ousted Presec, Legon, five-time NSMQ record holders in the one-eighth stage and will be looking forward to replicating same performance at the quarterfinals this year.

Mfantsipim School, two-time champions, will also want to win their next contest and progress to the semis all in the hope of increasing their tally of trophies. They last won it 2014 after beating GSTS and St. Francis Xavier Junior Seminary at the grand finale.

Last year, their campaign was cut short by reigning champions, Prempeh College at the semifinals.

Presec, Legon on the other hand, is the most successful school at the National Science & Maths Quiz with an impressive five (5) trophies to their credit. As they prepare to commemorate their 80 anniversary, they will be yearning to lifting it once more to spice up their celebrations and to end their nine years trophy-drought.

The stakes are high and the 27 quarterfinalists will not only be looking forward to beating their competitors but with higher scores to increase their cash prize from Ghana Commercial Bank, Sponsors of the Money Zone.

At the quarterfinal stage, each point of the competing schools will be worth Five Ghana cedis (GH¢5) and this will be paid out to each of the three competitors and their teacher.