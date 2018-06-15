Pulse.com.gh logo
First-timers Sonrise SHS from Ho eliminates Opoku Ware School


At end of the contest, Sonrise SHS had 49 points whilst Opoku Ware had 46. Brekum SHS could only pull 15 points.

Opoku Ware School suffered a defeat to debutants Sonrise SHS from Ho in the Volta region in a nail-biting contest.

Whilst the results are utterly shocking, all hope is not lost for two-time NSMQ champions OWASS, as their points are high enough to ensure their qualification to the next stage of the competition as one of the 18 highest-scoring losing schools.

READ MORE: Konongo-Odumase SHS records highest scores at NSMQ2018 Prelims

In 2017, Opoku Ware School was eliminated at the 1/8 stage of the competition by Keta SHTS.

Prior to making their first appearance at the National Science & Maths Quiz and Science Festival, Sonrise SHS won their Volta Regional contest against St. Paul's SHS, Nkwanta Community SHS and Kete Kratchi SHS.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

