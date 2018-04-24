Home > Communities > Student >

Mary Chinery-Hesse takes over from Kofi Annan as UG Chancellor


University of Ghana Mary Chinery-Hesse takes over from Kofi Annan as UG Chancellor

In a statement signed by the University’s Registrar, Mercy Haizel Ashia, it stated that Mrs. Chinery-Hesse assumes the role officially on 1st August 2018.

New Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mary Chinery-Hesse play

New Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mary Chinery-Hesse
The University of Ghana has elected Mrs. Mary Chinery-Hesse as its new Chancellor.

She will be the successor of H.E. Kofi Annan.

Kofi Annan was appointed Chancellor of the University of Ghana in 2009, succeeding Nana Wereko Ampem II.

About Mrs. Chinery-Hesse:

Mrs. Chinery-Hesse is an alumnus of the University of Ghana. She was also awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) by the University of Ghana in 1991.

Mrs. Chinery-Hesse is a distinguished national and international public servant.

She has also received several prestigious awards and decorations including the Order of the Star of Ghana in 2006, and the Gusi Peace Prize for International Diplomacy and Humanitarianism in 2010.

Below is a highlight of her profile:

• Chief Advisor, to H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, May 2006 – January 2009.

• Member, Council of University of Ghana, 2006-2009

• Commissioner, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, 2003 – 2006

• Vice-Chairman, National Development Planning Commission, 2001 – 2009

• Member, National Council for Higher Education,1974 -1980

• First female Deputy Director-General, International Labour Organization (ILO) Geneva, 1989 – 2000.

• Chairperson, UN Consultative Committee on Programme Operational Questions (CCPOQ), 1993 – 1998

