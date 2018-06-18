Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHS

news

Mfantsipim progressed to the next stage after beating Nandom and bottling Bolga Girls' in the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Mfantsipim who were 2017 finalist snatched victory from the onset. These Mfantsipim boys are focused and hungry to win the competition.

Mfantsipim, one of the favorites tipped to win the competition this year scored 60 points.

Second place Nandom SHS proved to be a worthy opponent to the winners didn’t live up to the biding scoring 13 points.

Last place Bolga Girls' in a state of slumber calling Quiz Mistress, Mrs.Elsie Effah Kaufmann “Sir” scored only 3 points.

End of contest:

Mfantsipim School: 60 pts

Nandom SHS: 13 pts

Bolgatanga Girls' SHS: 03 pts

End of round 4:

Mfantsipim School: 54 pts

Nandom SHS: 13 pts

Bolgatanga Girls' SHS: 03 pts

End of round 3:

Mfantsipim School: 04 pts

Nandom SHS: 02 pts

Bolgatanga Girl's SHS: 01 pt

End of round 2:

Mfantsipim School: 46 pts

Nandom SHS: 13 pts

Bolgatanga Girls' SHS: 01 pt

End of round 1:

Mfantsipim School: 24 pts

Nandom SHS: 13 pts

Bolgatanga Girls' SHS: 01 pt