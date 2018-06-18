Pulse.com.gh logo
Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHS


#2018NSMQ Mfantsipim bullies Nandom and Bolga Girls' SHS

Second place Nandom SHS proved to be a worthy opponent to the winners didn’t live up to the biding scoring 13 points.

  • Published:
Mfantsipim  SHS play

Mfantsipim  SHS
Mfantsipim progressed to the next stage after beating Nandom and bottling Bolga Girls' in the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Mfantsipim who were 2017 finalist snatched victory from the onset. These Mfantsipim boys are focused and hungry to win the competition.

Mfantsipim, one of the favorites tipped to win the competition this year scored 60 points.

Second place Nandom SHS proved to be a worthy opponent to the winners didn't live up to the biding scoring 13 points.

Bolga Girls' SHS play

Bolga Girls' SHS

 

Last place Bolga Girls' in a state of slumber calling Quiz Mistress, Mrs.Elsie Effah Kaufmann “Sir” scored only 3 points.

End of contest:

Mfantsipim School: 60 pts
Nandom SHS: 13 pts
Bolgatanga Girls' SHS: 03 pts

End of round 4:

Mfantsipim School: 54 pts
Nandom SHS: 13 pts
Bolgatanga Girls' SHS: 03 pts

End of round 3:

Mfantsipim School: 04 pts
Nandom SHS: 02 pts
Bolgatanga Girl's SHS: 01 pt

Nandom SHS play

Nandom SHS

 

End of round 2:

Mfantsipim School: 46 pts
Nandom SHS: 13 pts
Bolgatanga Girls' SHS: 01 pt

End of round 1:

Mfantsipim School: 24 pts
Nandom SHS: 13 pts
Bolgatanga Girls' SHS: 01 pt

