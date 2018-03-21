Home > Communities > Student >

MPs to receive GHc75,000 each for education projects


GETFund MPs to receive GHc75,000 each for education projects

This amounts to a total of GHc 20.6 million out of the GHc924 million approved as the amount to be disbursed this year from the GETFund.

  Published:
Parliament of Ghana play

Parliament of Ghana
Members of Parliament will be given GHc75,000 each for the funding of education-related projects and monitoring of same in their constituencies.

The recently approved Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) formula for 2018 had this detail in its formula.

In the formula, each MP was allocated GHc60,000 for the projects and GHc15,000 for their monitoring.

READ ALSO: Ban on cell phones in SHS should be reconsidered – Ken Ashigbey

The allocation for the MPs is a slight increase from 2017, where GHc15,125,000 and GHc4,425,000 were allocated to the MPs Emergency Projects and monitoring respectively.

Out of the amount approved for the GETFund, 35.48% representing GHc328,136,603 has been allocated to tertiary institutions, 27.72% representing GHc246,323,360 will be going to secondary schools; 27.37% representing  GHc253,11,580 to basic schools, while other expenses by the GETFund amount to GH¢66,604,000, representing 7.2%.

READ ALSO: Schools closed down due to renewed clashes

The allocation for the MPs’ projects and monitoring represents 2.23%.

The GETFund is a public trust set up by an Act of Parliament in 2000.

Its core mandate is to provide funding to supplement government effort for the provision of educational infrastructure and facilities within the public sector from the pre-tertiary to the tertiary level.

