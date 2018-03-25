No money to pay March salaries -UG tells staff

news

The nation's premier university has no funds to pay the March salaries of staff, a memo sighted by Pulse.com.gh reveals.

The memo, signed by the Registrar of the University of Ghana, Mercy Haizel-Ashia said the university community is informed that “processing and release of the compensation subvention for January and February has been delayed.”

"Therefore," the memo continued: "payment for March 2018, salaries cannot be made as scheduled."

The memo also suggested that the university has been borrowing to pay salaries of staff, a move it said it cannot continue.

"It is not possible to borrow for a third month to pay salaries," the memo noted.

The University said it is making efforts to ensure that “the delay is not prolonged”.