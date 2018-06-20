news

The auditorium of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) was filled with humour when Quiz mistress, Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann showed off a customized paper handbag.

She raised the new paper bag to the laughter of all at the Quiz auditorium of the University of Ghana Business school when her bag was stolen at the 2017 grand finale.

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufman lost her bag amidst jubilations by Prempeh College students, winners of the 2017 edition, who mounted the stage to receive the trophy.

The bag contained her valuables including her phone, workplace ID cards, her car and home keys.

It is unclear if closed circuit television footage of the stage is available to help track the thief/thieves.

The theft is believed to have happened after fans crowded the stage to celebrate Prempeh College's victory in the grand finale.