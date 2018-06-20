Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann showed off a customized paper handbag at the Quiz auditorium of the University of Ghana Business school.
She raised the new paper bag to the laughter of all at the Quiz auditorium of the University of Ghana Business school when her bag was stolen at the 2017 grand finale.
Dr Elsie Effah Kaufman lost her bag amidst jubilations by Prempeh College students, winners of the 2017 edition, who mounted the stage to receive the trophy.
The bag contained her valuables including her phone, workplace ID cards, her car and home keys.
The theft is believed to have happened after fans crowded the stage to celebrate Prempeh College's victory in the grand finale.