NSS releases pin codes for 2018/19 national service registration

Prospective personnel have been directed to visit the scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh, to access their PIN codes with their respective index numbers.
READ MORE: NSS insurance policy is now optional
Prospective personnel have been directed to visit the scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh, to access their PIN codes with their respective index numbers.
According to the statement, "prospective personnel should then proceed to any branch of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and pay GH¢40.00 to activate the enrolment process."
It added that prospective service personnel can also make payment through MTN mobile money by following the under-listed steps:
Dial *170#
Choose Option 2 “Pay Bill”
Choose General Payments (Option 6)
Enter Payment code as – NSS PINCODE (type NSS, put a space, then type your PINCODE). The menu will return to your name for confirmation.
Enter deposit amount (GH¢40.00).
Enter NSS reference
Enter PIN to confirm payment
You will receive a message to confirm transaction
READ MORE: 57 fake National Service personnel arrested
The statement urged all prospective national service personnel to complete their enrolment process on or before Thursday, May 31, 2018.