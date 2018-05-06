Home > Communities > Student >

NSS releases pin codes for 2018/19 national service registration


Prospective personnel have been directed to visit the scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh, to access their PIN codes with their respective index numbers.

The National Service Scheme has released pin codes for the 2018/2019 enrolment of eligible final year students, a statement signed by the Executive Director of the Scheme, Mustapha Ussif has said.

READ MORE: NSS insurance policy is now optional

According to the statement, "prospective personnel should then proceed to any branch of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and pay GH¢40.00 to activate the enrolment process."

It added that prospective service personnel can also make payment through MTN mobile money by following the under-listed steps:

  • Dial *170#
    Choose Option 2 “Pay Bill”
    Choose General Payments (Option 6)
    Enter Payment code as – NSS PINCODE (type NSS, put a space, then type your PINCODE). The menu will return to your name for confirmation.
    Enter deposit amount (GH¢40.00).
    Enter NSS reference
    Enter PIN to confirm payment
    You will receive a message to confirm transaction

READ MORE: 57 fake National Service personnel arrested

The statement urged all prospective national service personnel to complete their enrolment process on or before Thursday, May 31, 2018.

