Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQ

news

Managing Director of Primetime, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ), has said contestants can substitute during a quiz competition.

According to Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, competing schools can change a contestant when the latter is tired or worn-out during the competition.

Speaking on Joy TV, she said "We have two contestants on stage but there’s actually three of them as a team but the third member doesn’t get to compete if they are not substituted because some health reason but this year’s there’s an option for the third team member to compete thus we are introducing substitution."

READ MORE: SHS which surprised Ghanaians in the 2017 Science and Maths quiz

She explained that the substitution must be done when a round is over and the person coming in must do a minimum of two rounds hence the substitution must happen before the "problem of the day" section of the quiz.

On her part, quiz mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz, Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann promised contestants some exciting experience in 2018.

She said she "has been about gathering the questions and making sure they of high enough quality and I think the contestants are going to be impressed with the quality we are bringing this time."

The 23rd edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz will be launched today, June 5, in Accra with 135 Senior High Schools (SHS) participating in this year's competition.

READ ALSO: 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz contestants score A1s in WASSCE

The SHS students who are contesting in this year’s quiz will be taken through a mentorship programme to help broaden their interests in the various aspects of the sciences.

The competition and the contest will be live on Pulse.com.gh.