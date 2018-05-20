Home > Communities > Student >

Second year students to enjoy free SHS in September


Education Second year students to enjoy free SHS in September

The programme was implemented to cover first years students when it began in September 2017.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Government will extend its flagship free Senior High School programme to cover second-year students, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said.

The programme was implemented to cover first years students when it began in September 2017.

READ MORE: 90,000 students gained access to SHS under NPP - Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo made the comments at a durbar in Busunya in the Nkoranza North District of the Brong-Ahafo Region as part of activities marking his 3-day tour of the area.

“Free SHS is now a reality. In September this year, the Free SHS policy will cover new entrants, in addition to those who will then be in SHS 2," he said.

He continued: "By September 2019, it will cover all students in Senior High Schools across the country. Teacher and nursing trainees are also receiving their allowances. We have also retired a large chunk of the NHIS debt left by my predecessor, and the NHIS is working.”

The President was confident that with the fulfilment of his promises, “Ghanaians will know that I am an honest person who did not deceive them in order to win their votes in 2016.”

READ MORE: 316,980 SHS candidates to write WASSCE 2018

Touching on one of his government’s flagship projects, President Akufo-Addo noted that the Programme for Plating for Food and Jobs has resulted in the Brong Ahafo Region receiving 15% of farming inputs of the programme, thus becoming the largest recipient region of inputs for the Programme in the country.  

“Last year 200,000 farmers, nationwide, were beneficiaries of the programme. This year, we are increasing the scope to 500,000 farmers. By 2020, one million farmers will be beneficiaries,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Eastern Region: Oti Boateng students hospitalised over alleged food poisoning In Eastern Region Oti Boateng students hospitalised over alleged food poisoning
In Krachi: DCE orders removal of Mahama’s image from ‘E’ Block In Krachi DCE orders removal of Mahama’s image from ‘E’ Block
Basic Education In Ghana: Over 50% of pupils can’t read – UNICEF Basic Education In Ghana Over 50% of pupils can’t read – UNICEF
History: JB Danquah's role in establishment of UG exaggerated - Baako slams Akufo-Addo History JB Danquah's role in establishment of UG exaggerated - Baako slams Akufo-Addo
Chaos: Rival halls clash at University of Ghana Chaos Rival halls clash at University of Ghana
Historian tells who founded University of Ghana with ‘proof’ Historian tells who founded University of Ghana with ‘proof’

Recommended Videos

Congratulations: Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of Ghana
Gas Explosion: Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion Gas Explosion Akufo-Addo speaks on Atomic Junction gas explosion
Sacrilege: 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’ Sacrilege 13 Islamic SHS students in trouble for dancing ‘one corner’



Top Articles

1 National Service NSS releases pin codes for 2018/19 national service...bullet
2 Education In Ghana Top 10 most expensive schools in Ghana and their feesbullet
3 SHS Ranking Here are the best SHS in every regionbullet
4 SHS Candidates Check out WAEC timetable for WASSCE 2018bullet
5 BECE Results Here's a simple way to check your BECE results in...bullet
6 University of Cape Coast UCC releases 2017/2018 admission...bullet
7 Choosing A School GES launches new website for BECE...bullet
8 2018 WASSCE 10 schools we know will surely excel in the WASSCEbullet
9 #NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified...bullet
10 History JB Danquah's role in establishment of UG...bullet

Related Articles

Funding Free SHS Mahama repeats call for 'national dialogue' on free SHS
2018 WASSCE 316,980 SHS candidates to write WASSCE 2018
Advice Use 'wee' to fund free SHS - Assembly member
In Eastern Region Students of Klo-Agogo SHS share dining hall with goats
#SONA 2018 90,000 students gained access to SHS under NPP - Nana Addo
Education Ghanaians can now study abroad easily; here's how
Young Inventor Young Sir Nunoo is an inventor of an answer detector - you should know him
Ghana Education Service Cassandra Twum Ampofo replaces Rev. Bettey as GES PRO
Free SHS La PRESEC headmaster, 8 others pardoned after charging unapproved fees
Ghana Second-Cycle Education Crisis  An elitist addiction to boarding schools and its consequences

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 Technology in Ghana KNUST team builds solar-powered carbullet

Student

Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
Okess student allegedly stabbed to death
In Northern Region Snakes invade Karaga M/A JHS in Nanumba North
University of Zambia students in a queue for key collection
School Appearance University imposes library dress code to prevent girls from arousing boys
Living With Disability GBU reveals over 1000 blind SHS students have no learning materials