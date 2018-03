24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Two persons met their untimely death in a gory accident that occurred at Berekum-Donfete Highway in the Brong Ahafo Region

The deceased, a female final year student of Jinijini Senior High School in the Berekum West District and a taxi driver died in the accident.

READ MORE: NPP man dies in car accident

According to reports, the accident occurred when the taxi the student was travelling on with others collided with a tipper truck on the Berekum-Jinijini Highway.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital at Berekum.