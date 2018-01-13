news

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, has been named after George Alfred Grant by President Nana Akuf-Addo.

READ MORE: Cassandra Twum Ampofo replaces Rev. Bettey as GES PRO

George Alfred Grant, popularly called Paa Grant, was the founder and President of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), the first political party formed for Ghana's independence struggle.

The renaming of the university was done by president Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday at the Investiture of former President Kufuor as Chancellor of the University, at a ceremony held at the UMaT Auditorium.

“It is a most excellent decision, which has received the agreement of the President of the Republic, so that, once the parliamentary process has been completed, this University will be called the George Grant University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa,” Akufo-Addo said.

READ MORE: River gods forbid girls from going to school

According to him, it is wholly fitting that “this great, modest man, who can lay legitimate claim to being the father of modern Ghanaian nationalism, should be properly honoured by a grateful posterity, i.e. by us who are the heirs and beneficiaries of the freedom he so valiantly fought for, especially by citizens of his native Western Region.”