University of Mines and Technology renamed after UGCC's George Grant


University of Mines and Technology renamed after UGCC's George Grant

George Alfred Grant, popularly called Paa Grant, was the founder and President of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), the first political party formed for Ghana's independence struggle.

play President Nana Akufo-Addo
The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, has been named after George Alfred Grant by President Nana Akuf-Addo.

The renaming of the university was done by president Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday at the Investiture of former President Kufuor as Chancellor of the University, at a ceremony held at the UMaT Auditorium.

play President Nana Akufo-Addo

 

“It is a most excellent decision, which has received the agreement of the President of the Republic, so that, once the parliamentary process has been completed, this University will be called the George Grant University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa,” Akufo-Addo said.

According to him, it is wholly fitting that “this great, modest man, who can lay legitimate claim to being the father of modern Ghanaian nationalism, should be properly honoured by a grateful posterity, i.e. by us who are the heirs and beneficiaries of the freedom he so valiantly fought for, especially by citizens of his native Western Region.”

