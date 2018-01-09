news

Girls in communities in the Upper Denkyira East municipality in the Central Region are skipping classes on several days in the month in order to show respect to the traditions of their communities.

These girls who travel across the Offin River to attend school on the other side of the river are forbidden to cross the river on Tuesdays.

They are also not allowed by the river gods to cross the river when they are in their menses, the Daily Graphic reports.

The situation is having a negative impact on the performance of girls in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the region.

“There are a lot of issues impeding the development of education in the region. But what is worrying to me is the fact that girls in the settler communities, on the orders of the gods, are not allowed to cross the river on Tuesdays. They are also forbidden to cross the river when they are in their menses,” the Upper Denkyira East Amoafo Circuit Supervisor of Education, Mr Prince Evans Acquah, disclosed this at a meeting of heads of junior high schools in Cape Coast.

Mr Acquah who expressed worry over the development said that he would want to know what the educational authority and the Central Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC) were doing to solve the problem.

Meanwhile, the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, said he would coordinate with the district chief executive for the area to find out ways of constructing classrooms in the affected communities.