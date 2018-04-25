Nana Opoku-Ampomah is the Founder and First Director of the Institute of Professional Studies, now University of Professional Studies.
He made this known at a Special Congregation on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, to confer Honorary Doctorate degrees on him and President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA Vice-President, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad.
Mr. Ahmad Ahmad's award is in recognition of his remarkable public service and outstanding contribution to the development of African Football.
President Akufo-Addo in his speech said "UPSA has become one of the most progressive public institution of higher learning in Ghana offering both academic and tertiary education."
He said the university which was taken over in 1978 by the military has become a tertiary institute established under the professional studies act, (556) in 1999.
A Presidential assent to the University's Act (850) was passed by Parliament on July 31 , 2012.
He said the university has been transformed from a small school into a fully fledged university with the capacity to train quality human resource for national development.
He added that UPSA has laid a solid foundation for a new academic professional profile.
"I am happy to announce also that the council of UPSA in accordance with statutes of the university has taken the decision to rename this university after Nana Opoku-Ampomah," Nana Addo said.
His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, who is also an alumnus of UPSA, was in attendance.