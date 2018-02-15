news

Until recently, the dream of almost every Ghanaian wishing to further his or her education in the University was to land an admission to a very good school.

If you are a student and wants to make sure that you could adjust appropriately to living in a developing country, then choose the Ghana Technology University College.

If you want the best University to study, choose Ghana Technology University College and here are some reasons why every student must choose GTUC.

Also despite the school's modesty in charging students for tuition, its style of teaching is topnotch, with lectures always willing to take students through one-on-one lectures, whenever the need arises.

Leadership skills is being inculcated in students as the school has an international students. This encourages positive competition and easy mingling for the international students.

The school is currently ranked as the number one private university in Ghana & number four among Universities in Ghana.

Collaboration with foreign Universities such as Coventry University in the UK & Anhalt University in Germany for 3-year degree programmes

Affordable school fees

Most of our graduates find jobs because of our industry relevant programmes

Decent class sizes and excellent tutor interaction

Scholarship and internship opportunities are available

State of the art learning facilities

Cross-Cultural Environment and great student life

Access to world-class instructional material via our international partners.

The school has three Faculties, namely Engineering, Computing & Information Systems and IT Business School.

The school admits students three batches in a year. They admit in September, January and May.