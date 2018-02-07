Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Broken Marriage Abrokwa abused me 3 days to our wedding – Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly referred to as Afia Schwarzenegger said her husband abused her 70-year-old mother as well.

  Published:
Afia Schwarzenegger with husband Lawrence Abrokwa
Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly referred to as Afia Schwarzenegger has accused her embattled husband of beating her 3 days to their marriage ceremony.

She told Accra-based Hitz FM that Lawrence Abrokwah was abusive even before they got married in Ghana. She added that Abrokwah also dragged her disabled mother on the floor.

“Believe it or not, three days before our traditional wedding, this guy beat me up, dragged my 70-year-old disabled mother on the ground. My neighbours can attest to that.”

The couple had their traditional marriage on December 1, 2016.

Asked why she did not call off the wedding and walk out of the relationship before the wedding, Afia Schwarzenegger said her family advised her not to leave in order to avoid disgracing the family.

“The first people who told me to stay was the family. My ex-husband beat me three days to our engagement here in Ghana but my mother was telling me what the church will say.” She said.

Afia Schwarzenegger also asserted that her marriage with her ex-husband Mr Lawrence Abrokwa was not legal.

