When it comes to good taste for flashy cars, never rule out Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The 44-year-old is known for his imperious acting skills, but in truth her choice of cars shows she is on top of her game.

Nana Ama was spotted in a plush red Mercedes Benz car on Monday, as she stepped out in glorious fashion.

The Kumawood actress is reportedly one of the top earners on the local scene and on the evidence of the type of ride she uses, that assertion cannot be doubted.

The star actress also opted to “kill it” in terms of costume by dressing in an all-red outfit to match the colours of her car.

In a 35 seconds video making rounds on social media, the actress appeared to have gone to buy a few things before returning to drive her flashy car.

Nana Ama is one of few in the Ghanaian movie industry who have used their pull to open avenues in other fields.

As it stands, she is also a script writer, entrepreneur, film director and television host.

Nana Ama got married in 2016 to Maxwell Manu Mensah.