Afia Schwar proposes to new boyfriend? Don't believe it yet

What is unclear is whether she was serious with her Facebook post when she claimed she proposed to her boyfriend and he said yes.
Or she was simply drawing inspiration from John Demulo who deceived everyone in an Instgram post last week when he posted the picture of a lady wearing a ring with the caption: "she said yes."
Many of Dumelo's fans thought he has finally gotten engaged but it turned out to be Fred Nuamah rather.
In a post on Saturday, Afia posted on Facebook that: "I proposed...And he said Yes..."
She revealed her so called proposal after Saturday's celebrity workout event held at the Aviation Social Centre, Accra.
In the comments, one user said: "If he starts beating you don't say I didn't tell you ooo..... You'll start another leave to live campaign."
Another said: " Why does Afia always fall for macho guys? What is it with macho guys? Anything special about them? some one pls tell me. ..hmm"
Another also said:"Again???hope you not going to borrow money to wed him too cos i dont know if you are done paying for the old one,,a word to a wise is ......"