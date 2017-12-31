Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Afia Schwarzenegger :  Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex


Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex

In a strongly worded post on Instagram Sunday, Afia accused the lesbian, whom she called Ann, of creating a fake account to attack her because she rejected her sex favours.

  • Published:
play Afia Schwarzenegger
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Comedienne and TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has 'exposed' a lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex.

READ MORE: David Mawuli, Shatta Wale, Joselyn Dumas, Asamoah Gyan, others nominated for 2017 People’s Celebrity Awards

In a strongly worded post on Instagram Sunday, Afia accused the lesbian, whom she called Ann, of creating a fake account to attack her because she rejected her sex favours.

She has also threatened to expose Ann and her friends -- she posted on Instagam with Ann's photo.

She wrote: "Listen very good Ann...I am not a lesbian...so the fact that I won't have sex with you or any woman doesn't mean you should create a fake account to attack me..

 

"I will expose you n your stupid friends very soon...Stop sliding in my inbox to beg me for sex ..now let your fake acc do it's worse.

READ MORE: Berla Mundi says she is tired of being single. Advertises for husband

"Happy New year Kwasia tutunibaaa,Am very ready for you now. You look like a wholesale...even if I wanna chop a girl...it's never you...apuuuuu. Obaafon with ur fake ass...gyimiiii."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music: Ebony blasts Prophet Kumchacha; says he is a joker Music Ebony blasts Prophet Kumchacha; says he is a joker
Ghana Music: MUSIGA Grand Ball: 'Akufo-Addo in the midst of thieves' - Kwaw Kese says Ghana Music MUSIGA Grand Ball: 'Akufo-Addo in the midst of thieves' - Kwaw Kese says
Shocking: Kumchacha reveals Ebony fans threatened to burn down his church Shocking Kumchacha reveals Ebony fans threatened to burn down his church
MUSIGA Grand Ball: I hope no one paid to sit close to me - Akufo-Addo jokes at MUSIGA event MUSIGA Grand Ball I hope no one paid to sit close to me - Akufo-Addo jokes at MUSIGA event
Iceberg Slim: Singer doesn't care about your opinions of his relationship Iceberg Slim Singer doesn't care about your opinions of his relationship
AKA, Bonang Mathemba: Celebrity couple have called it quits! AKA, Bonang Mathemba Celebrity couple have called it quits!

Recommended Videos

Hajia4Real: Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at Hajia4Real's party Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at Hajia4Real's party
VIDEO: Ohemaa Mercy donates to the needy on Christmas day VIDEO Ohemaa Mercy donates to the needy on Christmas day
Becca: "Marriage is not a race" - Singer Becca "Marriage is not a race" - Singer



Top Articles

1 'Beef' 'You are not smart after all; you bitter woman' - Yvonne tells...bullet
2 Music Ebony blasts Prophet Kumchacha; says he is a jokerbullet
3 'Beef' Yvonne Nelson lit up Twitter with claim Berla Mundi is dating...bullet
4 Zylofon Media Joyce Blessing "stable" and “responding to treatment”bullet
5 Tragedy Joyce Blessing escapes death in car accidentbullet
6 Show Boy "Sister Deborah was a lesbian before meeting Medikal"...bullet
7 Ghana Music MUSIGA Grand Ball: 'Akufo-Addo in the midst of...bullet
8 Iceberg Slim 6 things you need to know about Juliet...bullet
9 Who is Ibrah? No one in Ghana owns more expensive cars...bullet
10 Money talks Check out Ohemaa Mercy’s mansion and fleet...bullet

Related Articles

Photos We just can't have enough of Afia Schwarzenegger's Dubai vacation
Google Trends 8 most searched Ghanaian celebrities in 2017
Yvonne Nelson “All you know is kissing” - actress tells baby-daddy
Just Rumours I'm not pregnant - Nana Ama Mcbrown
Condolences Kumwood actress, Maame Serwaa loses mom
Promzy Former VIP member threatens Shatta Wale
Lydia Forson Actress says her big 'assets' have won her 6 awards
Afia Schwarzenegger "Yvonne Nelson gave birth to a bastard" - TV host
Sexual Harassment No movie producer or director has seen my panties - Nana Ama Mcbrown
Birthday surprise James Gardner, Roselyn Ngissah, John Dumelo visit Mahama on his birthday

Top Videos

1 Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at...bullet
2 Actress discloses Joselyn Dumas reveals her craziest sex fantasybullet
3 Pulse TV Pulse Chat with Ebonybullet
4 Beast of No Nation Abraham Attah breaks the internet with his 6 packbullet
5 Joselyn Dumas "I'm always in charge when it comes to sex"bullet
6 Not Again Afia Schwarzenegger drops new shocking details about...bullet
7 Becca "Marriage is not a race" - Singerbullet
8 Hustle Ebony slams Obour for criticising her outfitbullet
9 Video Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Allegesbullet
10 Sex Fantasy I would totally have a threesome with my...bullet

Celebrities

Ohemaa Mercy celebrated Christmas with the needy
Ohemaa Mercy Here is how Gospel songstress celebrated Christmas with the needy (VIDEO)
Sarkodie bows down to Obrafour
Photos M.anifest, Sarkodie bow down to Obrafour
Efia Odo 'I was 17 when I broke my virginity'- Actress
Movie Director 'Benedicta Gafah and Salma Mumin horrible to work with'- Kofi Asamoah