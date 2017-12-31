Afia Schwarzenegger :  Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex

In a strongly worded post on Instagram Sunday, Afia accused the lesbian, whom she called Ann, of creating a fake account to attack her because she rejected her sex favours.
She has also threatened to expose Ann and her friends -- she posted on Instagam with Ann's photo.
Listen very good Ann...I am not a lesbian...so the fact that I won't have sex with you or any woman doesn't mean you should create a fake account to attack me.. I will expose you n your stupid friends very soon.. Stop sliding in my inbox to beg me for sex ..now let your fake acc do it's worse. Happy New year Kwasia tutunibaaa,Am very ready for you now. You look like a wholesale...even if I wanna chop a girl...it's never you...apuuuuu Obaafon with ur fake ass...gyimiiii
