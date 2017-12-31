Afia Schwarzenegger :  Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex

news

Comedienne and TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has 'exposed' a lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex.

READ MORE: David Mawuli, Shatta Wale, Joselyn Dumas, Asamoah Gyan, others nominated for 2017 People’s Celebrity Awards

In a strongly worded post on Instagram Sunday, Afia accused the lesbian, whom she called Ann, of creating a fake account to attack her because she rejected her sex favours.

She has also threatened to expose Ann and her friends -- she posted on Instagam with Ann's photo.

She wrote: "Listen very good Ann...I am not a lesbian...so the fact that I won't have sex with you or any woman doesn't mean you should create a fake account to attack me..

"I will expose you n your stupid friends very soon...Stop sliding in my inbox to beg me for sex ..now let your fake acc do it's worse.

READ MORE: Berla Mundi says she is tired of being single. Advertises for husband

"Happy New year Kwasia tutunibaaa,Am very ready for you now. You look like a wholesale...even if I wanna chop a girl...it's never you...apuuuuu. Obaafon with ur fake ass...gyimiiii."