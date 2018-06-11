Pulse.com.gh logo
All the artistes who pulled surprise performances at Ghana Meets Naija


Photos Check out the artistes who pulled a surprise performance at Ghana Meets Naija over the weekend

Artistes who turned up on stage in a surprise and performed back to back hit songs which got the crowd in a crazy dance and the excitement in the auditorium could be felt even outside the Dome.

play
Ghana Meets Naija event organized by Empire Entertainment came off last Saturday at the Fantasy Dome located at the Trade Fair Centre, Accra.

Fans who bought tickets to witness the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija Concert were given pleasant surprises.

Ghanaian artistes on the bill included Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Fancy Gadam, Patapaa, whiles Nigeria was represented by Wizkid, Mr Eazi and Mayorkun.

There were a lot of spectacular performances from the surprised artistes who were not on the bill including a surprise act from Nigeria, Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa play

Tiwa

 

The cheers became even louder when Shatta Wale mounted the stage to perform two of his hit songs – “Freedom” and “Gringo” together with Wizkid.

Shatta Wale play Shatta Wale

The excitement in the auditorium could be felt even outside the Dome.

Tic Tac play

Tic Tac

Baby Jet performed his hit song with Stonebwoy, “Dirty Enemies”.

Asamoah Gyan play

Asamoah Gyan

As controversial as she is, Sista Afia delivered erotic performance at Ghana Meets Naija 2018. She got on stage in an all-white apparel showing flesh and that was enough for patrons to burst out into screams.

Sista Afia play Sista Afia

The highest point surely has to be when Article Wan joined Patapaa to performed his hit song 'That Thing' which got the crowd crazy.

Article Wan. play Article Wan

Mugeez and King Promise wowed the Ghana Meets Naija crowd with a performance of the song of the moment ‘CCTV’. They got the patrons on their feet dancing and singing along with them.

Mugeez play Mugeez

Kwesi Arthur, who is a household name, pulled up on stage to join Medikal and Dice Ailes from Nigerian which got the crowd on their feet and screaming to his song.

Kwesi Arthur play Kwesi Arthur

Medikal play Medikal

Wisa Greid play

Wisa Greid

 

DanyBeatz play DanyBeatz

