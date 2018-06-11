news

Ghana Meets Naija event organized by Empire Entertainment came off last Saturday at the Fantasy Dome located at the Trade Fair Centre, Accra.

Fans who bought tickets to witness the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija Concert were given pleasant surprises.

Ghanaian artistes on the bill included Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Fancy Gadam, Patapaa, whiles Nigeria was represented by Wizkid, Mr Eazi and Mayorkun.

There were a lot of spectacular performances from the surprised artistes who were not on the bill including a surprise act from Nigeria, Tiwa Savage.

The cheers became even louder when Shatta Wale mounted the stage to perform two of his hit songs – “Freedom” and “Gringo” together with Wizkid.

The excitement in the auditorium could be felt even outside the Dome.

Baby Jet performed his hit song with Stonebwoy, “Dirty Enemies”.

As controversial as she is, Sista Afia delivered erotic performance at Ghana Meets Naija 2018. She got on stage in an all-white apparel showing flesh and that was enough for patrons to burst out into screams.

The highest point surely has to be when Article Wan joined Patapaa to performed his hit song 'That Thing' which got the crowd crazy.

Mugeez and King Promise wowed the Ghana Meets Naija crowd with a performance of the song of the moment ‘CCTV’. They got the patrons on their feet dancing and singing along with them.

Kwesi Arthur, who is a household name, pulled up on stage to join Medikal and Dice Ailes from Nigerian which got the crowd on their feet and screaming to his song.