Anita Erskine slams feminists

Media Personality, Anita Erskine, has criticised feminists who preach hate against men.

Speaking on "Keeping It Real With Joselyn Dumas" On GHone TV, she also decried the habit of calling out feminists who get married.

According to her, feminism is more about empowering women to know what is right and wrong and that it is not about bashing men.

“I love being a feminist…a feminist is someone who understands the basis of her beliefs, who is eager to teach another generation of women the rights and wrongs. A feminist is someone who is not afraid to share no matter what,” she said.

“…I don’t like how everybody gets up and calls themselves a feminist. A feminist is not someone who hates men. It’s like the moment they hear you’re married then you’re not a feminist,” she added.

Her comments come following public outcry about the militant approach adopted by Pepper Dem Ministries, a feminists group, in addressing gender disparity and ills against women.

They have been accused of turning their radio show into men bashing, thereby not achieving their desired aims and objectives.