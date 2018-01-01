Artiste Manager :  'I no longer manage Mzbel' -Fredyma

news

Ghanaian music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, has disclosed that he is no longer managing Ghanaian singer, Mzbel.

He revealed the news on GH Entertainment hosted by Agyeman Prempah on Accra-based Rainbow Radio.

The music producer became the manager of Mzbel in August last year with Mzbel admitting on the same show that her career had improved after working with Fredyma.

“Fred Kyei Mensah is my manager and he is very good. So far he’s proven that he can help my career. He’s much educated about music when it comes to sound, lyrics so he feels matured music is best for me and that is our direction now” Mzbel said.

Although he admitted that he was no longer the singer’s manager the pair have not stopped working together.