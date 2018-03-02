Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Bola Ray holds private birthday dinner with celebrities


Photos & Videos Kwaw Kese, Samini, Edem, Obour, Naa Ashorkor, others turn up at Bola Ray’s birthday dinner

Bola Ray held a private birthday dinner with celebrities and top personalities yesterday.

  • Published:
Becca play

Becca

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The CEO of both the EIB Network and Empire Group of Companies, Nathan Kwabena Adisi ‘Bola Ray’ turned 41 yesterday (March 1) and as such hundreds of birthday messages and wishes poured in for him.

From top celebrities to politicians, social media was flooded with hundreds of messages and wishes for the radio presenter and entrepreneur.

 

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa) on

To top it up, he held a private birthday dinner Polo Club Restaurant and invited some top industry players to have fun.

 

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa) on

Among the top celebrities who were spotted at the gathering included the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour’, Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) Rex Owusu Marfo ‘Rex Omar’, musicians; Edem, Samini, Maccasio, Kwaw Kese, Epixode, Jupitar, Feli Nuna, Teephlow, Becca, Dr Cryme and Cabum.

 

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa) on

TV and radio hosts; Stacy Amoateng, Nii Ayi Tagoe and Naa Ashorkor, among other top personalities were also spotted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

RIP: Actor Super OD to be buried May 18 RIP Actor Super OD to be buried May 18
Photos: Shatta Wale and Bulldog fall in 'love' again after years of break-up Photos Shatta Wale and Bulldog fall in 'love' again after years of break-up
Ghana Music Awards: Shatta Wale set for big return to 2018 VGMAs after filing nominations Ghana Music Awards Shatta Wale set for big return to 2018 VGMAs after filing nominations
Veteran Actress: Maame Dokono accuses NDC of destroying her career Veteran Actress Maame Dokono accuses NDC of destroying her career
Ebony’s death: Police deny asking mortuary man to record Ebony’s corpse Ebony’s death Police deny asking mortuary man to record Ebony’s corpse
Revealed: Men should attach some respect to cheating – Nana Ama McBrown Revealed Men should attach some respect to cheating – Nana Ama McBrown

Recommended Videos

Celeb News: Ebony Was Our Answer To Rihanna – Root Eye Celeb News Ebony Was Our Answer To Rihanna – Root Eye
Celeb News: Social Media Commentators Accuse Becca Of Bleaching Her Skin Celeb News Social Media Commentators Accuse Becca Of Bleaching Her Skin
Ebony Reigns: GTP To Launch New Line Of Ebony Inspired Cloths Ebony Reigns GTP To Launch New Line Of Ebony Inspired Cloths



Top Articles

1 Ebony’s Death ‘Fondling’ mortuary man says Police asked him to video...bullet
2 Shocking Mortuary man fondle corpses of Ebony and Franky Kuri in videobullet
3 RIP Ebony’s funeral will be held at Independence Squarebullet
4 Revealed This is the 'mortuary man' who allegedly fondled Ebony...bullet
5 Making Moves M.anifest 'rolls' with Jay-Z in New Yorkbullet
6 Danacehall Artiste Shatta Wale receives brand new car for...bullet
7 Security Alert John Dumelo chides Nana Addo over incessant...bullet
8 Ebony’s death Police deny asking mortuary man to record...bullet
9 Ebony's Death Ebony’s Family to sue Bechem Hospital over...bullet
10 Ghana Music Awards Shatta Wale set for big return to...bullet

Related Articles

RIP Actor Super OD to be buried May 18
Photos Shatta Wale and Bulldog fall in 'love' again after years of break-up
Ghana Music Awards Shatta Wale set for big return to 2018 VGMAs after filing nominations
Veteran Actress Maame Dokono accuses NDC of destroying her career
Ebony’s death Police deny asking mortuary man to record Ebony’s corpse
Revealed Men should attach some respect to cheating – Nana Ama McBrown

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
3 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
4 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
5 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
6 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
8 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet
9 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
10 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing...bullet

Celebrities

Loverbirds: Medikal and Sister Deborah
Medikal, Sister Deborah Lovebirds are having relationship issues
Ms Princess Duncan donates to Royal Seed Orphanage
Ms Princess Duncan Miss Commonwealth 2017 donates to Royal Seed Orphanage (Photos)
Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee
Ebony Dead Ebony’s soldier to be buried on March 23
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian This first photo of Chicago West will steal your heart!