24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

The CEO of both the EIB Network and Empire Group of Companies, Nathan Kwabena Adisi ‘Bola Ray’ turned 41 yesterday (March 1) and as such hundreds of birthday messages and wishes poured in for him.

From top celebrities to politicians, social media was flooded with hundreds of messages and wishes for the radio presenter and entrepreneur.

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:43pm PST

To top it up, he held a private birthday dinner Polo Club Restaurant and invited some top industry players to have fun.

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa) on Mar 1, 2018 at 5:26pm PST

Among the top celebrities who were spotted at the gathering included the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour’, Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) Rex Owusu Marfo ‘Rex Omar’, musicians; Edem, Samini, Maccasio, Kwaw Kese, Epixode, Jupitar, Feli Nuna, Teephlow, Becca, Dr Cryme and Cabum.

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa) on Mar 2, 2018 at 12:17am PST

TV and radio hosts; Stacy Amoateng, Nii Ayi Tagoe and Naa Ashorkor, among other top personalities were also spotted.