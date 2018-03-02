Bola Ray held a private birthday dinner with celebrities and top personalities yesterday.
From top celebrities to politicians, social media was flooded with hundreds of messages and wishes for the radio presenter and entrepreneur.
Among the top celebrities who were spotted at the gathering included the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour’, Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) Rex Owusu Marfo ‘Rex Omar’, musicians; Edem, Samini, Maccasio, Kwaw Kese, Epixode, Jupitar, Feli Nuna, Teephlow, Becca, Dr Cryme and Cabum.
TV and radio hosts; Stacy Amoateng, Nii Ayi Tagoe and Naa Ashorkor, among other top personalities were also spotted.