Charming :  10 Ghanaian celebrities with the best looking eyes

news

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, peering through the transparent sight are the faces that admire them.

Some people are genetically blessed with eyes which can capture even the most sinister of hearts. Clear white and sparkling these celebrities have the best looking eyes and ones which you wish you had.

READ ALSO:

In no particular order:

1. Jackie Appiah

2. Nadia Buari

3. Zynell Zuh

4. Majid Michel

5. Nana Ama McBrown

6. Peace Hyde

7. Yvonne Nelson

8. Van Vicker

9. Yvonne Okoro

10. James Gardiner

Having such striking features can capture the attention of anyone and such a little feature can make significant changes to your overall character since people are naturally drawn to the sincerity in your eyes.