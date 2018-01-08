Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Charming :  10 Ghanaian celebrities with the best looking eyes


Charming 10 Ghanaian celebrities with the best looking eyes

Some celebrities are genetically blessed with eyes which can capture even the most sinister of hearts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
okoro.jpg play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, peering through the transparent sight are the faces that admire them.

Some people are genetically blessed with eyes which can capture even the most sinister of hearts. Clear white and sparkling these celebrities have the best looking eyes and ones which you wish you had.

READ ALSO: Man of God : 'Shatta Wale will become a powerful evangelist' - prophet predicts

In no particular order:

1. Jackie Appiah

app.jpg play

 

2. Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari play Nadia Buari

 

3. Zynell Zuh

zynell-zuh-620x406.jpg play

 

4. Majid Michel

mahid.jpg play

 

5. Nana Ama McBrown

nana.jpg play

 

6. Peace Hyde

hy.jpg play

 

7. Yvonne Nelson

play

 

8. Van Vicker

van.jpg play

 

9. Yvonne Okoro

okoro.jpg play

 

10. James Gardiner

James-Gardiner.jpg play

Having such striking features can capture the attention of anyone and such a little feature can make significant changes to your overall character since people are naturally drawn to the sincerity in your eyes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bhim Nation: 10 photos which prove Stonebwoy is more stylish than Shatta Wale Bhim Nation 10 photos which prove Stonebwoy is more stylish than Shatta Wale
Who Is Who: Asamoah Gyan names his top three musicians in Ghana Who Is Who Asamoah Gyan names his top three musicians in Ghana
The Yvvones: Beef between Yvonne Nelson and Yvonne Okoro officially over The Yvvones Beef between Yvonne Nelson and Yvonne Okoro officially over
One Corner: Patapaa warns Maame Dokono to shut up about his song One Corner Patapaa warns Maame Dokono to shut up about his song
Tee Billz: Tiwa Savage's husband opens up about attempted suicide Tee Billz Tiwa Savage's husband opens up about attempted suicide
Overbooking: KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each

Recommended Videos

Video: This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your day Video This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your day
VIDEO: Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competition VIDEO Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competition
Donations: D Black makes donation to orphange Donations D Black makes donation to orphange



Top Articles

1 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos, admits she's...bullet
2 Christabel Ekeh Actress has no regret over nude photosbullet
3 Shatta Wale Patapa nearly 'killed' my career - artiste revealsbullet
4 TV Personality Dildos are master keys to all doors – Berla Mundibullet
5 Efia Odo Actress goes nearly nude in new Instagram photosbullet
6 Ryn Roberts This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will...bullet
7 Aiteo Headline sponsor of CAF awards apologises to Shatta...bullet
8 Tee Billz Tiwa Savage's husband opens up about attempted...bullet
9 Who is Ibrah? No one in Ghana owns more expensive cars...bullet
10 The Yvvones Beef between Yvonne Nelson and Yvonne...bullet

Related Articles

The Yvvones Beef between Yvonne Nelson and Yvonne Okoro officially over
Tee Billz Tiwa Savage's husband opens up about attempted suicide
Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each
Ryn Roberts This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your day
Ghana Movies I'm ready to work with Ghanaian actors - Boris Kodjoe
John Dumelo Actor talks investment failure in 2017
Proud Father Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6 months of marriage
Disagreement Shatta Wale sacks Shatta Mitchy from their home
Amakye Dede Highlife legend installed Chief at Agogo

Top Videos

1 Video This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your daybullet
2 Pulse TV Pulse Chat with Ebonybullet
3 2018 baby Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6 months of...bullet
4 VIDEO Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competitionbullet
5 Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other...bullet
6 Beast of No Nation Abraham Attah breaks the internet with his...bullet
7 Honour Wiyala visits home town to see street named after herbullet
8 Celeb babies Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017bullet
9 Video Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Allegesbullet
10 Actress discloses Joselyn Dumas reveals her craziest...bullet

Celebrities

Portia Arthur, writer and author
Against The Odds Meet Ghanaian author Portia Arthur, on a mission to cultivate a reading culture among children
2face Idibia speaks on why he cancelled his nationwide protest
2face Idibia Singer speaks on why he cancelled #OneVoiceNigeria protest
Boris Kodjoe with wife spotted at Makola ahead of CAF Awards
Ghana Movies I'm ready to work with Ghanaian actors - Boris Kodjoe
John Dumelo
John Dumelo Actor talks investment failure in 2017