Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Da Hammer makes more money selling bread than doing music


Surprising Da Hammer makes more money selling bread than doing music

Renowned sound engineer Da Hammer has revealed why he left music to do bread business.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Da Hammer is arguably the most successful music engineer in Ghana.Hammer of The Last Two fame has found a new love for bread selling.

He was known for creating music, but now bakes bread. He has put his music producing career on hold for a while.

Speaking to Starr News, CEO of The Last Two Music Group, Edward Nana Poku Osei, known in showbiz circles as Da Hammer, said his decision to go into baking and selling of bread is in line with his quest to empower the youth.

He has partnered the owner of popular A1 bread, Godfred Obeng Boateng, to expand the sales point of the bread from Kumasi to Accra.

“He watched me change people’s lives and he has done similar in his industry. I’ve known him for a while in Kumasi; I told him the potential in Accra and I told him about why he needs to set up in Accra and so he gave me the task and I made sure that A1 bread in Accra exists,” Hammer said.

Da Hammer play Da Hammer

READ MORE: Mark Okraku Mantey Frees His Mind To Pat Thomas

He revealed that some of the sales agents on the streets of Accra are rappers who want to make some money to invest in their music careers.

“Most of the people selling on the streets are my rappers. People who want to rap; who worry me they have a demo; they are all making money now” Hammer added.

He stated that his new venture is very fulfilling, adding “this is the first time I am starting something from scratch and ending up on someone’s dining table. It is so interesting.”

He further disclosed that selling A1 bread is getting him more money than music.

“Selling A1 bread is making me more than I made in music".

Da Hammer over the weekend surprised staff of Starr FM on the Morning Zoo with loaves of A1 bread.

Hammer is known for grooming some of the best Ghanaian Hip Hop or Hiplife artists, including Obrafour, Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Ayigbe Edem, and others. As a producer, he is credited as one of the pioneers and key figures in the popularization of Hiplife or Hip Hop made in Ghana.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Moesha Boduong: It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - actress tells Ghanaians Moesha Boduong It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - actress tells Ghanaians
Moesha Boduong: “My ass is not fake” - actress tells critics Moesha Boduong “My ass is not fake” - actress tells critics
Greedy and Jealousy: Mark Okraku Mantey blasts 'greedy' Pat Thomas Greedy and Jealousy Mark Okraku Mantey blasts 'greedy' Pat Thomas
Celestine Donkor: Gospel musician tells Brother Sammy; "Take a break" Celestine Donkor Gospel musician tells Brother Sammy; "Take a break"
Photo: Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dad Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dad
Photos: Singer B.ryt looks fabulous in these African prints Photos Singer B.ryt looks fabulous in these African prints

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Shatta Wale begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo' Celebrity News Shatta Wale begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo'
Celebrities: Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank Initiative Celebrities Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank Initiative
Celebrities: Photo of Rosemond Brown and her son excites social media users Celebrities Photo of Rosemond Brown and her son excites social media users



Top Articles

1 Socialite Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to baby girlbullet
2 7-months Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancybullet
3 Nana Ama McBrown Actress breaks silence on rumours that she is...bullet
4 Juliet Ibrahim Trouble in paradise? Actress deletes all photos of...bullet
5 Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for...bullet
6 Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dadbullet
7 Naija Music Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her...bullet
8 Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborahbullet
9 Social Media Alleges These before and after photos prove...bullet
10 Prince David Osei Why actor broke his virginity in...bullet

Related Articles

Socialite Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to baby girl
Photos Singer B.ryt looks fabulous in these African prints
Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dad
Celestine Donkor Gospel musician tells Brother Sammy; "Take a break"

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
6 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
7 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
8 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
9 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
10 Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo...bullet

Celebrities

Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank
Ghana Job Bank Sarkodie honoured for carving enviable image, setting incredible standard
Richard Brown ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics
Mama Zimbi Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality
Sister Deborah
Singer There is no heaven or hell – Sister Deborah