Dating someone's husband is not a career - Afia Schwarzenegger

news

Television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has hit on Moesha Boduong interview on CNN saying Ghana's bad economy forces her to sleep with married men to cater for her luxurious needs.

Ghanaian model, Moesha Boduong has put Ghana on the world map through her infamous interview with a renowned journalist, Christiane Amanpour.

Afia Schwarzenegger took to her Instagram in a post saying not all women sleep with married men for the living.

She shared a photo rocking an off shoulder African print top with the caption;

"Our economy in Ghana is so very bad..yes some landlords demand thousands of dollars as an advance payment of rent,But dating someone's hubby is not a career, sleeping with a man in exchange for anything is prostitution."