Dating someone's husband is not a career - Afia Schwarzenegger


Afia Schwarzenegger has hit on Moesha Boduong interview on CNN saying Ghana's bad economy forces her to sleep with married men to cater for her luxurious needs.

Ghanaian model, Moesha Boduong has put Ghana on the world map through her infamous interview with a renowned journalist, Christiane Amanpour.

Afia  Schwarzenegger took to her Instagram in a post saying not all women sleep with married men for the living.

She shared a photo rocking an off shoulder African print top with the caption;

"Our economy in Ghana is so very bad..yes some landlords demand thousands of dollars as an advance payment of rent,But dating someone's hubby is not a career, sleeping with a man in exchange for anything is prostitution."

Dear @camanpour Our economy in Ghana is so very bad..yes some landlords demand thousands of dollars as an advance payment of rent, But dating someones hubby is not a career,sleeping with a man in exchange for anything is prostituition... We have young ghanaian women like myself doing wonderfully well,working very hard,giving our family the best,building homes for orphans,putting some street kids back to school,Farming to feed orphans without sleeping with people's husband... We have young ghanaian women that can buy themselves a house as a birthday gift,purchase a bmw X6(2016 model) as a 2015 christmas gift..travel anytime we want,buy ourselves the most expensive jewellery without having to sleep with anything Our economy is not good but we work our ass off.. WE CUT OUR COAT ACCORDING TO OUR FABRIC,we dont live for social media likes...we dont pretend to be who we are not in order to belong.. We study to improve us... Dating married men becos of bad economy will be the most useless statement ever made.. Hey Mo mo,what the fuck are u saying...so now our president should go and date a "married man" for our economy to be good?? @camanpour..You should have asked her if the married man is above the economy... For christ sake not every ghanaian woman is that lazy....and the young woman working on ur nails Christiana is a typical example. Good day. #onyamekala #cnn #cnnafrica #Christianamanpour #christianamanpour #PoliticalPolice #news#ghanaianwomenarenotlazy #CNN Mua @minalyntouch

